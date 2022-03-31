Phantoms Announce Transactions

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have made the following transactions:

Alex Kile (F) has been recalled to the Phantoms from loan to the Maine Mariners (ECHL)

Brennan Saulnier (F) had been loaned by the Phantoms to the Reading Royals (ECHL)

Felix Sandstrom (G) has been recalled to the Philadelphia Flyers under emergency conditions

Kile, 27, was sent to the Maine Mariners last week after recovering from an injury. He has played in 16 games with the Phantoms this season scoring three goals with two assists for five points. He recently played in four games with Maine scoring four goals with two assists. On the season, Kile has scored 9-9-18 in his 11 games with the Mariners after a belated start to the season due to an injury.

The former University of Michigan captain signed an AHL contract with the Phantoms in January. He has played in 205 games in the ECHL scoring 78-90-168 and he is also the first-ever player to sign with the new Maine Mariners three years ago. Kile has played in 67 AHL games in his career scoring 11-5-16 in stays with Lehigh Valley, Hartford, Laval, Utica and Rochester.

Saulnier, 28, is in his second season with the Phantoms and has scored three goals with three assists this season in 43 games played. He also leads the Phantoms with 88 penalty minutes. He had four goals in 16 games with the Phantoms last year including an incredible game on May 9, 2021 in which he had a natrual hat trick in the first period against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The University of Alabama-Huntsville product from Halifax, Nova Scotia played for the Rapid City (S.D.) Rush in the ECHL as a professional rookie in 2019-20 scoring 22-22-44 in 51 games. Saulnier has never played for the Reading Royals.

Sandstrom, 25, was recalled to the Flyers on Tuesday under emergency conditions. He has gone 12-16-3, 3.11, .896 in 34 games with the Phantoms this season. Sandstrom made his NHL debut on December 29, 2021 with 43 saves on 46 shots for the Flyers at the San Jose Sharks in a 3-2 overtime loss.

The Flyers' third-round selection in 2015 has played in 47 career games with the Phantoms going 18-17-6, 2.98, .902. He also played with the Reading Royals of the ECHL for 25 games in 2019-20 going 13-11-1, 3.27, .885.

Hockey Fiesta Weekend at PPL Center is this Friday and Saturday with back-to-back home games against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Utica Comets.

