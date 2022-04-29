Moose Announce Central Division Semifinals Home Schedule
April 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today Manitoba's home schedule for the Central Division Semifinals.
Game 3 of the series takes place Wednesday, May 11 with a 7 p.m. CT puck drop. If necessary, Game 4 is scheduled for Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m. CT and Game 5 goes Sunday, May 15 at 2 p.m. CT.
Single-game tickets for the Central Division Semifinals go on sale Monday, May 2 at 12 p.m. CT at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
2022 Calder Cup Playoff ticket packages, which guarantee your seats for all Manitoba Moose home games, are available now. For more information, visit MooseHockey.com/PLAYOFFS.
Game 3: Wednesday, May 11, 7 p.m. CT - Canada Life Centre
Game 4*: Friday, May 13, 7 p.m. CT - Canada Life Centre
Game 5*: Sunday, May 15, 2 p.m. CT - Canada Life Centre
*if necessary
