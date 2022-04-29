Colorado Avalanche Recall Annunen, MacDonald

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.

The following players have been recalled by the Colorado Avalanche:

Pos. Player Team (League)

G Justus Annunen Colorado Avalanche (NHL)

D Jacob MacDonald Colorado Avalanche (NHL)

The Eagles will be back in action when they kick off the 2022 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs with Game One of their best-of-three series on Wednesday, May 4th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center. The opponent for the opening round is still yet to be determined. You can find more information on playoff ticket packages by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

