Colorado Avalanche Recall Annunen, MacDonald
April 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.
The following players have been recalled by the Colorado Avalanche:
Pos. Player Team (League)
G Justus Annunen Colorado Avalanche (NHL)
D Jacob MacDonald Colorado Avalanche (NHL)
The Eagles will be back in action when they kick off the 2022 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs with Game One of their best-of-three series on Wednesday, May 4th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center. The opponent for the opening round is still yet to be determined. You can find more information on playoff ticket packages by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2022
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Annunen, MacDonald - Colorado Eagles
- Comets Add Harper to Lineup - Utica Comets
- IceHogs and Admirals Playoff Destiny Comes Down to Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #68: San Diego at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Net Four Goals In Second Period To Defeat San Diego 6-2 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose End Abbotsford Streak - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Fall at Tucson - San Diego Gulls
- Nine-Game Win Streak Snapped as Canucks Fall 7-1 to Moose - Abbotsford Canucks
- Grand Rapids Drops Final Meeting against Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.