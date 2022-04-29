IceHogs and Admirals Playoff Destiny Comes Down to Tonight

April 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Milwaukee, WI-The Rockford IceHogs make the short trek to Milwaukee, WI for a huge matchup in their twelfth and final meeting of the regular season with the Admirals tonight at 7:00 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Area. If the IceHogs win in regulation, they will jump Milwaukee for the 3rd place spot and get an automatic bye to the Division Semi-Finals best-of-five series against the Manitoba Moose.

Playoff Madness Continues

With just two regular season games left, it's still a toss up as to where the IceHogs will end the season and what their playoff schedule will look like. If the IceHogs beat the Admirals in regulation tonight, Rockford will snag that third place spot and get an automatic bye to the Division Semi-Finals best-of-five series against the Manitoba Moose. If the IceHogs lose in any fashion, they will stay in fourth place and face the Texas Stars in the first round best-of-three series. If Rockford wins in an overtime or shootout tonight, they would also need to win against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday in order to move up to third place.

Welcome Back Regula

On Thursday it was announced that the Chicago Blackhawks re-assigned defenseman Alec Regula to the IceHogs after he spent the past two weeks in the NHL. During that time Regula scored his first career NHL goal with the Blackhawks on April 18 against Calgary. He has 25 points (4G, 21A) in 40 games with Rockford during the 2021-22 campaign, sharing fifth in assists and sixth in points among AHL rookie blueliners.

Slavin Leading the Way

IceHogs forward Josiah Slavin has been a crucial member of the IceHogs playoff push. After scoring two goals in the first period of last night's 6-1 win over Iowa for his 17th and 18th on the year. With those, Slavin has four goals in his last six games.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records

Rockford: 37-28-4-1 (4th, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 38-28-5-4 (3rd, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule

IceHogs vs. Admirals 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

6-4-1-0

IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time

69-67-9-10

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Milwaukee: Karl Taylor (3rd season with Admirals)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Milwaukee: Nashville Predators

