Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds, 3-0
April 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Kyle Keyser stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced, but picked up the loss on Friday night to the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Victor Berglund had 3 total shots in the game for the team lead and the Providence Bruins sit second in the division with a 84.7% Penalty Kill Percentage after holding Springfield to 0-3 on the Power Play.
STATS - Kyle Keyser stopped 20 of the 22 shots that he faced
- Victor Berglund led the team in shots tonight with 3
- The Providence Bruins penalty kill stopped all 3 man advantages for the Springfield Thunderbirds
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will remain home in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Utica Comets on Saturday, April 30 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)
CHARLOTTE 72 90 (.625)
SPRINGFIELD 76 95 (.625)
PROVIDENCE 71 83 (.585)
WB/SCRANTON 75 78 (.520)
HERSHEY 76 78 (.513)
BRIDGEPORT 72 73 (.507)
HARTFORD 72 72 (.500)
LEHIGH VALLEY 75 71 (.473)
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SPRINGFIELD 1 1 1 3
PROVIDENCE 0 0 0 0
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2022
- Penguins Lose to Crunch, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds, 3-0 - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Defeat Penguins, 4-1, Clinch Home Ice in North Division Semifinals - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds, Lindgren Shut out Bruins for 3rd Straight Meeting - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Can't Hold off Americans, Lose 8-1 - Utica Comets
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2021-22 Team Award Winners - San Jose Barracuda
- Islanders vs. Bruins: Playoff Preview - Bridgeport Islanders
- Mitchell Missing 7-10 Days - Rockford IceHogs
- Quinn Named AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie for 2021-22 Season - Rochester Americans
- Rochester's Jack Quinn Voted AHL's Outstanding Rookie for 2021-22 - AHL
- Moose Announce Central Division Semifinals Home Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- John Ludvig Battles Back to Checkers Lineup - Charlotte Checkers
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Annunen, MacDonald - Colorado Eagles
- Comets Add Harper to Lineup - Utica Comets
- IceHogs and Admirals Playoff Destiny Comes Down to Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #68: San Diego at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Net Four Goals In Second Period To Defeat San Diego 6-2 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose End Abbotsford Streak - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Fall at Tucson - San Diego Gulls
- Nine-Game Win Streak Snapped as Canucks Fall 7-1 to Moose - Abbotsford Canucks
- Grand Rapids Drops Final Meeting against Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds, 3-0
- Troy Grosenick Named 2021-22 AHL Second Team All-Star
- Providence Bruins Fall to Syracuse Crunch, 2-1 in Overtime
- Providence Bruins Announce First Round Playoff Schedule
- Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday Afternoon, 4-0