Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds, 3-0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Kyle Keyser stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced, but picked up the loss on Friday night to the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Victor Berglund had 3 total shots in the game for the team lead and the Providence Bruins sit second in the division with a 84.7% Penalty Kill Percentage after holding Springfield to 0-3 on the Power Play.

STATS - Kyle Keyser stopped 20 of the 22 shots that he faced

- Victor Berglund led the team in shots tonight with 3

- The Providence Bruins penalty kill stopped all 3 man advantages for the Springfield Thunderbirds

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will remain home in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Utica Comets on Saturday, April 30 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

CHARLOTTE 72 90 (.625)

SPRINGFIELD 76 95 (.625)

PROVIDENCE 71 83 (.585)

WB/SCRANTON 75 78 (.520)

HERSHEY 76 78 (.513)

BRIDGEPORT 72 73 (.507)

HARTFORD 72 72 (.500)

LEHIGH VALLEY 75 71 (.473)

1st 2nd 3rd Final

SPRINGFIELD 1 1 1 3

PROVIDENCE 0 0 0 0

