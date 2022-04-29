Mitchell Missing 7-10 Days
April 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, IL - The Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Defenseman Ian Mitchell (right wrist) will miss 7-10 days after receiving an injury on Tuesday, Apr. 26 during practice.
