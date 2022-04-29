T-Birds, Lindgren Shut out Bruins for 3rd Straight Meeting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (43-24-6-3) picked up their third consecutive shutout win, 3-0, over the Providence Bruins (36-24-5-6) on Friday night in the T-Birds' regular-season finale at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

With his usual linemates James Neal and Matthew Peca getting the night off, Sam Anas nevertheless continued his record-setting season pace at 9:34 of the period. Mitchell Balmas started the play, working the puck toward the top of the crease from the left-wing circle. Anas got his stick on the loose biscuit, tapping it along to Dakota Joshua, who pushed it across the goal line past Kyle Keyser to make it a 1-0 game at 9:34 of the first.

At the other end, Charlie Lindgren continued his domination of the Bruins, stopping nine first-period shots to bring his streak to 74 consecutive saves against Providence dating back to April 1.

Tanner Kaspick gave Springfield a bigger cushion when he cashed in on a loose puck in the crease at 7:06 of period two to make it a 2-0 game. Kaspick's sixth goal of the season came off assists from Drew Callin and Josh Wesley.

From there, Lindgren and the T-Birds' defense took care of the rest, dispatching the Bruins on three power-play situations, and Lindgren's scintillating month of April ended with a flourish, as he picked up his third straight shutout of the T-Birds' division rival Bruins.

Over his final three starts against Providence, Lindgren turned away all 91 shots that came his way. He finished the regular season with a 6-0 record against Providence, during which time he allowed just four total goals.

Lindgren's shutout also further enhanced Springfield's team-record shutout streak; Hofer and Lindgren have combined to go 232:55 of game action since giving up a goal to an opponent - a power-play goal to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at the 7:55 mark of the first period on Saturday.

Springfield now goes into the bye waiting to see which team they will face in the Division Semifinals. If the Providence Bruins defeat the Bridgeport Islanders in their best-of-3 play-in round series, the Thunderbirds would face Providence.

If the Islanders defeat the Bruins, Springfield would then face the winner of the series pitting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins against the Hershey Bears.

The Division Semifinal round schedule will be unveiled at the conclusion of the Calder Cup Playoffs' first round. Stay tuned to www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com for more information.

