Comets Add Harper to Lineup

Utica, NY - Today, Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced the team has signed Adirondack Thunder leading scorer Shane Harper to a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO). In addition, it was announced that forward Luke Stevens has been released from his PTO.

Harper, 33, hails from Valencia, California and played 48 games in the ECHL with the Thunder totaling 22 goals and 30 assists for 52 points. Harper, 6-feet-0, 198-pounds, skated in 14 NHL games in his career with the Florida Panthers during the 2016-17 season. Over eight seasons, he has skated in 398 AHL games scoring 85 goals and 98 assists for 183 points with four different clubs.

The Comets return to action tonight on the road at 7:05 in Rochester for the penultimate game of the regular season followed by the final game of the season in Providence on Saturday at 7:05. The next time the team steps onto the ice at home will be during the first round of the playoffs. For playoff tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/playoffs.

