IceHogs Fall to Ads, Solidifying First Round Playoff Matchup with Texas

Milwaukee, WI - The Rockford IceHogs (37-29-4-1) dropped a close one 3-2 against the Milwaukee Admirals (39-28-5-4) Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The loss solidified fourth place for the IceHogs, meaning they will meet the Texas Stars in the first round best-of-three playoff series beginning Wednesday, May 4 at BMO Harris Bank Center.

The IceHogs struck first when forward Dylan McLaughlin capitalized on the five-on-three with a wrist shot at 14:05 in the opening frame to give Rockford a 1-0 lead.

But Milwaukee answered when forward Graham Knott fired a one-timer under the catching glove of Rockford netminder Arvid Soderblom to tie the game 2-2 at 19:22 in the period.

The IceHogs then regained the lead in the second period when forward Lukas Reichel got it to Michal Teply on the power play who fired and scored to give the IceHogs a 2-1 lead at 8:28 in the middle frame.

But the Admirals fought back once again when forward Mitch McLain fired from the left wing circle and found the back of the net to tie the game 2-2- at 17:46 in the period.

Just 4:34 into the third period, Milwaukee forward Cole Smith capitalized on the Admirals 5-on-3 to take a 3-2 lead. That's where the scoring action would end as Milwaukee went on to seal the 3-2 win and third place in the Central Division.

The IceHogs now return home for the regular season finale against the Chicago Wolves tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m. at the BMO. From there Rockford will begin the first round best-of-three playoff series with the Texas Stars on Wednesday.

