Gulls Fall at Tucson

April 29, 2022







The San Diego Gulls fell to the Tucson Roadrunners 6-2 tonight at Tucson Convention Center Arena in their penultimate game of the 2021-22 regular season.

Alex Limoges netted his team leading 23rd goal of the season to earn his 40th point on the campaign (23-17@) to become the sixth rookie in Gulls AHL history to record 40 points in a season (last: Troy Terry (41) and Sam Steel (41), 2018-19). He leads AHL rookie scorers in power-play goals (12), ranks tied for sixth in goals and tied for 12th in points.

Greg Printz scored his 11th goal of the season at 19:08 of the second period. He has goals in two of his last three games (2-0=2) and 3-1=4 points over his last six games.

Drew Helleson and Jacob Larsson earned assists. Larsson's assist marked his 13th of the season, matching his career high from 2017-18 and leaves him one point shy from tying his career high (16) set that same season.

Olle Eriksson Ek made 27 saves in the setback.

The Gulls conclude their 2021-22 regular season schedule against the Tucson Roadrunners tomorrow, Apr. 29 at Tucson Convention Center Arena (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On what he saw from this game overall:

It turned bad after the first period. I thought we were decent in the first. Obviously, we're getting ready for the playoffs, and then we came out flat in the second, which is not what you would like as a coach and probably as a player. The game got away from us and I think we kind of lost our legs, we lost some players down the road too. We're playing with a bit of a depleted lineup right now with injury and guys up in the NHL so we're kind of fighting through this last little stretch here. We'll put Lukas Dostal back in net tomorrow, have him one last game. A lot of the stuff we do is working on our game to get ready for the playoffs, but tonight, it got away from us.

On what he liked about the first period:

Well, I like that we were on assignment about a couple of things we've been talking about playing against Ontario and I thought we did well there. I don't think we created a lot of offense. I thought we should've been, could've been more dynamic. That being said, we didn't give much and we were up 1-0 so I felt that in the second, we could take maybe one more gear. Again, we have a lot of young guys playing too. We had to change the line chemistry, we had to put Brouillard back on d (defense). No excuses there whatsoever, but it's kind of what it is and kind of when it got away from us right away from the start of the second period. After that, we were more in scramble mode.

On what he's looking for from his team tomorrow:

It's one of those things. Guys don't want to get injured, guys are thinking about next week. Obviously, they're in games that don't mean anything for us, but you've still got to keep your level of competition a little higher. Then, maybe sometimes you're challenged too by the importance of the game or something like that so I'm looking more for a bit of a jam tomorrow. It's always that fine line- guys don't want to get hurt, you want to make sure you're coming in fresh for the playoffs. They're up the corner, but on the flip side, you've got to make sure that you keep that jam that got us success. You look at the stretch where February on we got a really good stretch there as a team with a lot of young players playing really well, but we were hard. Like we were, I was challenging them to be a lot harder than maybe they've been in the past or they were used to and we got success. Tonight, the good news about it is if we don't play that type of hockey, then it's going to go away from us and that's what happened.

On the young players in the lineup:

They're coming in, it's not easy. You have a lot of enthusiasm from them when you're playing pro games for the first time and everything, but they have to catch up to the caliber of the American League. And they're doing good, they're doing really good. We're asking a lot from them. They're on special teams. We're a team with 20 players. We lost a couple guys today, so we'll see how they are tomorrow. It's a big challenge for them. Obviously, new system, but especially new style of play. The American League is a tough, tough league. They've done everything that they can. And we know it's never a lack of will or anything. They've done well.

