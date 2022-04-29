IceHogs and Stars Collide in Central Division First Round Calder Cup Playoff Matchup

The Rockford IceHogs today announced their postseason schedule for the Central Division First Round of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs against the Texas Stars. The IceHogs will host the Stars at BMO Harris Bank Center for every game of the best-of-three series and tickets are on sale now!

Central Division First Round (Best-of-Three)

(All times Central | *if necessary)

Rockford (#4) vs. Texas (#5)

Game 1: Wednesday, May 4 vs. Stars at BMO Harris Bank Center, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, May 6 vs. Stars at BMO Harris Bank Center, 7 p.m.

Game 3*: Saturday, May 7 vs. Stars at BMO Harris Bank Center, 7 p.m.

The IceHogs and Stars meet in the postseason for the fourth time in their history and the first time since colliding in the 2018 Western Conference Finals where the Stars prevailed in six games to advance to the Calder Cup Finals. The two previous postseason gatherings featured sweeps. The Stars swept the IceHogs out of the postseason, 4-0, in their first meeting in 2010 while the IceHogs returned the favor, 3-0, in the first round of 2015.

This season, the IceHogs went 4-4-0-0 against the Stars with the clubs splitting all four, two-game weekend sets. The IceHogs visited the Stars in October and December, earning 4-3 (Oct. 30) and 3-1 (Dec. 17) wins while the Stars took 4-1 (Dec. 28) and 3-2 (Dec. 18) victories at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. The trend continued in the Stateline with the IceHogs claiming 3-2 (shootout, Jan. 22) and 7-4 (Feb. 26) wins at BMO Harris Bank Center and the Stars took 5-2 (Jan. 21) and 3-2 (Feb. 27) triumphs.

Stars defenseman Ben Gleason and team captain Curtis McKenzie lead the series each with two goals and six assists for eight points. 2021-22 Rookie of the Year Lukas Reichel led the IceHogs with three goals and four assists for seven points.

