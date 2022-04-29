Moose Announce Full Central Division Semifinals Schedule
April 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League and Milwaukee Admirals, announced today the full schedule for the Central Division Semifinals.
The series opens in Milwaukee on Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. CT and Game 2 on Saturday, May 7 at 6 p.m. CT.
The series shifts to Winnipeg for Game 3 on Wednesday, May 11 with a 7 p.m. CT puck drop. If necessary, Game 4 is scheduled for Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m. CT and Game 5 goes Sunday, May 15 at 2 p.m. CT.
Single-game tickets for the Central Division Semifinals go on sale Monday, May 2 at 12 p.m. CT at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
2022 Calder Cup Playoff ticket packages, which guarantee your seats for all Manitoba Moose home games, are available now. For more information, visit MooseHockey.com/PLAYOFFS.
Game 1: Friday, May 6, 7 p.m. CT - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
Game 2: Saturday, May 7, 6 p.m. CT - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
Game 3: Wednesday, May 11, 7 p.m. CT - Canada Life Centre
Game 4*: Friday, May 13, 7 p.m. CT - Canada Life Centre
Game 5*: Sunday, May 15, 2 p.m. CT - Canada Life Centre
*if necessary
