Moose Announce Full Central Division Semifinals Schedule

April 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League and Milwaukee Admirals, announced today the full schedule for the Central Division Semifinals.

The series opens in Milwaukee on Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. CT and Game 2 on Saturday, May 7 at 6 p.m. CT.

The series shifts to Winnipeg for Game 3 on Wednesday, May 11 with a 7 p.m. CT puck drop. If necessary, Game 4 is scheduled for Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m. CT and Game 5 goes Sunday, May 15 at 2 p.m. CT.

Single-game tickets for the Central Division Semifinals go on sale Monday, May 2 at 12 p.m. CT at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

2022 Calder Cup Playoff ticket packages, which guarantee your seats for all Manitoba Moose home games, are available now. For more information, visit MooseHockey.com/PLAYOFFS.

Game 1: Friday, May 6, 7 p.m. CT - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Game 2: Saturday, May 7, 6 p.m. CT - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Game 3: Wednesday, May 11, 7 p.m. CT - Canada Life Centre

Game 4*: Friday, May 13, 7 p.m. CT - Canada Life Centre

Game 5*: Sunday, May 15, 2 p.m. CT - Canada Life Centre

*if necessary

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.