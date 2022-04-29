Texas and Rockford to Clash in Calder Cup Playoffs First Round

April 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars face off with the Rockford IceHogs

(Texas Stars, Credit: Rockford IceHogs) Texas Stars face off with the Rockford IceHogs(Texas Stars, Credit: Rockford IceHogs)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, will face the Rockford IceHogs in the first round of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs next week in a best-of-three series at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Illinois.

The Stars, who clinched a playoff berth Tuesday in the final game of their regular season schedule with a 4-2 win over the Manitoba Moose, draw the IceHogs in the opening round, following Rockford's loss Friday at Milwaukee.

Central Division First Round (best-of-three)

(* if necessary)

#5 Texas Stars vs. #4 Rockford IceHogs

Game 1: Stars AT IceHogs - Wednesday, May 4 - BMO Harris Bank Center, 7:00 p.m. CT

Game 2: Stars AT IceHogs - Friday, May 6 - BMO Harris Bank Center, 7:00 p.m. CT

Game 3*: Stars AT IceHogs - Saturday, May 7 - BMO Harris Bank Center, 6:00 p.m. CT

The Stars last faced the IceHogs in the postseason during the 2018 Western Conference Finals where Texas eliminated Rockford in six games to advance to the Calder Cup Finals. This will be the fourth time the two teams have met in the playoffs. Before 2018, the IceHogs swept the Stars 3-0 in the 2015 first round and Texas swept Rockford 4-0 in 2010.

Texas went 4-3-1 against Rockford during the regular season. The Stars won Oct. 28 (4-3) and Dec. 18 (3-2) at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, and won Jan. 21 (5-2) and Feb. 27 (3-2) at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford. The IceHogs won Oct. 30 (4-3) and Dec. 17 (3-1) in Cedar Park, as well as Jan. 22 in a shootout (3-2) and Feb. 26 (7-4) in Rockford.

Catch the action on AHL TV and the Texas Stars Broadcast Network on www.texasstars.com. The winner of the series will face the top-seeded Chicago Wolves in a best-of-five Central Division semifinal series, with dates and times to be announced later.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

2022-23 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES

Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game, and Club season ticket packages are available at TexasStars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@texasstars.com or calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).

TEXAS STARS CORPORATE SPONSORSHIPS AND SUITE LICENSES

For a customized advertising package for your company contact the Texas Stars and H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, by email at mdelay@texasstars.com or by calling 512-600-5193.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.