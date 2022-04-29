Texas and Rockford to Clash in Calder Cup Playoffs First Round
April 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, will face the Rockford IceHogs in the first round of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs next week in a best-of-three series at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Illinois.
The Stars, who clinched a playoff berth Tuesday in the final game of their regular season schedule with a 4-2 win over the Manitoba Moose, draw the IceHogs in the opening round, following Rockford's loss Friday at Milwaukee.
Central Division First Round (best-of-three)
(* if necessary)
#5 Texas Stars vs. #4 Rockford IceHogs
Game 1: Stars AT IceHogs - Wednesday, May 4 - BMO Harris Bank Center, 7:00 p.m. CT
Game 2: Stars AT IceHogs - Friday, May 6 - BMO Harris Bank Center, 7:00 p.m. CT
Game 3*: Stars AT IceHogs - Saturday, May 7 - BMO Harris Bank Center, 6:00 p.m. CT
The Stars last faced the IceHogs in the postseason during the 2018 Western Conference Finals where Texas eliminated Rockford in six games to advance to the Calder Cup Finals. This will be the fourth time the two teams have met in the playoffs. Before 2018, the IceHogs swept the Stars 3-0 in the 2015 first round and Texas swept Rockford 4-0 in 2010.
Texas went 4-3-1 against Rockford during the regular season. The Stars won Oct. 28 (4-3) and Dec. 18 (3-2) at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, and won Jan. 21 (5-2) and Feb. 27 (3-2) at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford. The IceHogs won Oct. 30 (4-3) and Dec. 17 (3-1) in Cedar Park, as well as Jan. 22 in a shootout (3-2) and Feb. 26 (7-4) in Rockford.
Catch the action on AHL TV and the Texas Stars Broadcast Network on www.texasstars.com. The winner of the series will face the top-seeded Chicago Wolves in a best-of-five Central Division semifinal series, with dates and times to be announced later.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
2022-23 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES
Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game, and Club season ticket packages are available at TexasStars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@texasstars.com or calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).
TEXAS STARS CORPORATE SPONSORSHIPS AND SUITE LICENSES
For a customized advertising package for your company contact the Texas Stars and H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, by email at mdelay@texasstars.com or by calling 512-600-5193.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars face off with the Rockford IceHogs
(Rockford IceHogs)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2022
- IceHogs Fall to Ads, Solidifying First Round Playoff Matchup with Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Rout Comets in Regular-Season Finale - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Take on Manitoba in Calder Cup Playoffs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Texas and Rockford to Clash in Calder Cup Playoffs First Round - Texas Stars
- Moose Announce Full Central Division Semifinals Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- IceHogs and Stars Collide in Central Division First Round Calder Cup Playoff Matchup - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Lose to Crunch, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds, 3-0 - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Defeat Penguins, 4-1, Clinch Home Ice in North Division Semifinals - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds, Lindgren Shut out Bruins for 3rd Straight Meeting - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Can't Hold off Americans, Lose 8-1 - Utica Comets
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2021-22 Team Award Winners - San Jose Barracuda
- Islanders vs. Bruins: Playoff Preview - Bridgeport Islanders
- Mitchell Missing 7-10 Days - Rockford IceHogs
- Quinn Named AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie for 2021-22 Season - Rochester Americans
- Rochester's Jack Quinn Voted AHL's Outstanding Rookie for 2021-22 - AHL
- Moose Announce Central Division Semifinals Home Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- John Ludvig Battles Back to Checkers Lineup - Charlotte Checkers
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Annunen, MacDonald - Colorado Eagles
- Comets Add Harper to Lineup - Utica Comets
- IceHogs and Admirals Playoff Destiny Comes Down to Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #68: San Diego at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Net Four Goals In Second Period To Defeat San Diego 6-2 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose End Abbotsford Streak - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Fall at Tucson - San Diego Gulls
- Nine-Game Win Streak Snapped as Canucks Fall 7-1 to Moose - Abbotsford Canucks
- Grand Rapids Drops Final Meeting against Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Texas and Rockford to Clash in Calder Cup Playoffs First Round
- Texas Stars Clinch First Calder Cup Playoff Appearance Since 2018
- Stars Win Fourth Straight to Clinch First Playoff Berth Since 2018
- Texas Stars Goaltender Matt Murray Named AHL Player of the Week
- Stars Sweep Wild to Inch Closer to a Playoff Berth