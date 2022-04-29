Crunch Defeat Penguins, 4-1, Clinch Home Ice in North Division Semifinals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 4-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena to secure second place in the North Division and clinch home ice in the best-of-five North Division Semifinals.

The win also sets a new franchise record with a 12-game home winning streak as the team advances to 41-25-7-2 on the season. Syracuse took the four-game season series against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3-0-1-0.

Goaltender Max Lagace earned his eighth consecutive win stopping 20-of-21 shots in net for the Crunch. Tommy Nappier turned aside 33-of-36 between the pipes for the Crunch. Syracuse special teams went 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch opened scoring 12:48 into the game when Remi Elie sped down the right wing and roofed a shot past Nappier.

Radim Zohorna then evened the score for the Penguins 4:42 into the second period as he cut across the slot and fired a wrister from the left circle.

Syracuse went back on top with two goals of their own in the middle frame. At 7:57, Elie carried the puck down the left side before sending a feed for Simon Ryfors to finish off during a 2-on-1 rush. Nine minutes later, the Crunch made it 3-1 on the power play. Charles Hudon passed down to Alex Barre-Boulet along the goal line. He quickly redirected a feed back out for Gabriel Dumont to one-time from the right circle.

The Crunch maintained their lead through the third period and Alex Green topped it off with an empty-netter in the final minute of play.

The Crunch host the Laval Rocket for the regular season finale tomorrow.

Crunchables: Alex Barre-Boulet is on a six-game points streak (8a)... Max Lagace is on an eight-game winning streak and set a career high with 23 wins... Simon Ryfors is on a five-game points streak (2g, 5a)... Head Coach Ben Groulx has 221 wins with the Crunch and is now the winningest coach in franchise history....Gabriel Dumont scored his 30th goal of the season tonight.

