Comets Can't Hold off Americans, Lose 8-1

Utica, NY - It was not only the final game against the Americans this season for the Utica Comets on Friday night, it was also the second to last game of the regular season. In their matchup against an Americans team that had to win to remain in the post-season hunt, the Comets couldn't stop a desperate Rochester team and dropped the contest 8-1.

In the first period, the Americans came out roaring and it was AHL Rookie of the Year, Jack Quinn who started the scoring at 6:30 putting his team up 1-0. Just under three minutes later, the Americans took a 2-0 lead after Sean Malone capitalized on a rebound opportunity during a man-advantage. Rochester wasn't done yet and they took advantage of a loose puck in the Comets crease that alluded the pad of Utica goalie Nico Daws at 12:55. After Rochester's JJ Peterka scored on a deflection at 15:56, Nico Daws night was done, and Akira Schmid stepped into the crease.

In the middle frame, the Americans picked up where they left off scoring next three goals of the game including a goal by former Comets defenseman Josh Teves at 1:34 on a one-timer from Quinn that beat Schmid. Peterka scored his third of the game on a penalty shot when he slid the puck between the legs of Schmid at 2:06. Rochester added one more goal by way of Linus Weissbach on a rebound chance at 6:38. The Comets found themselves down 7-0 when Chase DeLeo finally got the Comets on the board on a nice feed from AJ Greer at 17:29. In the final period of regulation the Amerks added a shorthanded tally with only 13.6 seconds left as Peterka sent a pass to Brandon Biro who made it 8-1.

The Comets return to action tonight on the road at 7:05 PM in Providence tomorrow night. The next time the team steps onto the ice at home will be during the first round of the playoffs. For playoff tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/playoffs.

