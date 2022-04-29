Admirals Take on Manitoba in Calder Cup Playoffs

Milwaukee, WI - By virtue of their win over Manitoba tonight, the Admirals will take on the Manitoba Moose in a best-of-five Central Division Semi-finals beginning with game one on Friday, May 6th at 7 pm at Panther Arena. The two teams will play again the following night, May 7th at 6 pm before the series shifts to Winnipeg for the game three and four and five, if necessary.

Central Division Semifinals - Series "M" (best-of-5)

C2-Manitoba Moose vs. C3-Milwaukee Admirals

Game 1 - Fri., May 6 - Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7:00 CT

Game 2 - Sat., May 7 - Manitoba at Milwaukee, 6:00 CT

Game 3 - Wed., May 11 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 7:00 CT

*Game 4 - Fri., May 13 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 7:00 CT

*Game 5 - Sun., May 15 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 2:00 CT

*if necessary

Milwaukee finished the regular season with a 39-28-5-4 record, good for 87 points, a .572 points percentage, and third place in the division. Manitoba, who still has one game remaining on Saturday night, has second place locked down and currently owns a 40-24-5-2 record, 87 points and a .613 points %.

This season the Admirals wen 5-5-2 against the Moose with a 2-3-1 record at Panther Arena and a 3-2-1 mark up in Winnipeg. Cole Schneider and Winnipeg native Cody Glass tied for the team lead in scoring against the Moose as each posted five goals and eight assists for 13 points.

The Admirals are back in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019 as Covid prevented a potential long playoff run in 2020 and there were no Calder Cup Playoffs in 2021.

Individual tickets for games one and two are on sale now for as little as $8 and can be purchased at the Admirals website www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550.

