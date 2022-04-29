Nine-Game Win Streak Snapped as Canucks Fall 7-1 to Moose

WINNIPEG, MB - The Abbotsford Canucks' (39-22-5-1) nine-game winning streak was snapped Thursday night, as the team fell 7-1 to the Manitoba Moose (40-24-5-2) at Canada Life Centre.

Abbotsford needed a single point to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the American Hockey League's 2022 Calder Cup playoffs. Two points, on the other hand, would have clinched the No. 3 spot in the Pacific Division.

Moose forward Nicholas Jones opened the scoring with his 11th goal of the season at 7:55 of the first period. It was assisted by defenceman Leon Gawanke and forward Evan Polei.

Just 1:36 later, Manitoba doubled the lead, after forward CJ Suess scored his 13th goal of the season. Forward Mikey Eyssimont and defenceman Declan Chisholm had the assists.

The Moose weren't done, either.

Polei netted his 12th goal of the season when there was only 22 seconds remaining in the period. Forward Cole Maier, along with Jones, notched the assists.

The Canucks were outshot 20-6 after the first period.

Abbotsford did show some life in beginning of the second period though. It had the first seven shots. One of which, was Brannon McManus' third goal of the season at 5:49. It was unassisted.

That said, Manitoba scored another three goals in the second period.

Moose defenceman Ville Heinola responded to Abbotsford's marker when he scored his fifth goal of the season at 13:10 on the power play after Canucks forward Danila Klimovich took a hooking penalty. Eyssimont and forward Bobby Lynch got the assists.

Manitoba forward Daniel Torgersson scored his second goal of the season just 1:03 later. Heinola and Lynch had the assists.

Chisholm, then, scored his ninth of the season at 19:25. Defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic got the lone assist.

Despite not getting a shot until 8:59, the Moose outshot the Canucks 13-12 in the period.

DiPietro, who come into the game on a personal six-game winning streak, was pulled after allowing six goals on 33 shots.

Goaltender Rylan Toth, who signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Canucks on Tuesday, was summoned to the net in the third period. He made 11 saves, allowing one goal, which was Suess' second of the game at 6:54. Forward Jeff Malott and defenceman Jimmy Oligny got the assists.

Final shots were 45-22 for Manitoba. Abbotsford went 0-for-4 on the power play while Manitoba finished 1-for-4.

The Canucks will have a rematch with the Moose on Sunday at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 12:00PM PST. It is the final day of the AHL's regular season schedule.

NEWS AND NOTES

Canucks forward Justin Bailey, who left in the first period in the team's 4-2 victory over the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, didn't play. He has an upper-body injury and it remains unsure when he will return.

Abbotsford defenceman Jack Rathbone was named on the American Hockey League's 2021-22 all-rookie team on Wednesday. Read more about it here: https://abbotsford.canucks.com/news/jack-rathbone-named-to-ahl-all-rookie-team

Happy Belated Birthday to Canucks assistant coach Jeff Ulmer, who turned 45-years-old on Wednesday.

BOXSCORE

https://theahl.com/stats/game-center/1023050

THREE STARS

FIRST STAR - MB's CJ Suess (two goals, a plus-2 rating and four shots on net)

SECOND STAR - MB's Ville Heinola (a goal and an assist, along with a team-leading eight shots)

THIRD STAR - MB's Declan Chisholm (a goal and an assist, along with a plus-3 rating and six shots on net)

