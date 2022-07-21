Moose Announce 2022-23 Regular Season and Promotional Schedules

July 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, revealed today the team's 72-game schedule for the 2022-23 Regular Season. The Moose also announced the 2022-23 Promotional Schedule.

Manitoba's season begins at Canada Life Centre on Oct. 15 with the Home Opener, presented by Canada Life, against the Rockford IceHogs. The home schedule concludes April 7 when the Moose host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Fan Appreciation Night. Manitoba's regular season comes to a close April 16 in Chicago.

The Moose face off against 11 opponents this season, including the newly relocated AHL franchise in Calgary. The antlered ones host their newest Canadian rivals for the first time Nov. 11. The Moose schedule features 24 total games against Canadian competition this season. Manitoba has eight games slated against the Abbotsford Canucks and four games against Belleville, Calgary, Laval and Toronto.

This season's home schedule features 27 games on Friday, Saturday, Sunday or holidays. The docket also holds 17 weekend matinee games perfect for family outings.

The Moose host theme games, giveaways or community initiatives on 24 of the team's 36 home outings this season.

New additions to the schedule this season include a night on the pitch with the Soccer Game (Nov. 11) and a trip back to the dawn of the millennium with 2000s Day (Jan. 21). The Moose are also excited to celebrate Dancing Gabe's 60th Birthday on Jan. 29.

Returning fan favourites include getting a head start on trick-or-treating with the Halloween Game (Oct. 30), a celebration of the province we call home on Manitoba Made Day (Dec. 3), a visit from Santa on the Holiday Game (Dec. 18), an evening to bid 2022 adieu at the New Year's Eve Game (Dec. 31), a great finish to a long weekend with Marvel Super Hero Day (Feb. 20), and a tropical party for the two-game Spring Break Staycation (March 28 and 30).

The promotional schedule features nine giveaways including a scarf giveaway for the Soccer Game (Nov. 11), the return of the perogy giveaway for Manitoba Made Day (Dec. 3), a hat giveaway on 2000s Day (Jan. 21), two mini bobblehead games (Jan. 22 and Feb. 19) and more.

Community initiatives are always an important part of the Moose calendar and the 2022-23 schedule provides numerous opportunities for fans to support causes they are passionate about. Fans will recognize Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 13), the Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 17) presented by Booster Juice, Pride Night (Feb. 17), Military Appreciation Day (Feb. 25), Follow Your Dreams Day (March 5) presented by Scotiabank, Gender Equality (March 26) and Autism Acceptance (April 1). Share the Warmth (Oct. 29) and Shut Out Hunger (Dec. 30), both presented by Red River Co-op, also make their return.

For the first time ever, the Moose schedule features the Project 11 School Day Game on December 1 at 11 a.m. More details on this exciting new initiative will be revealed in the future.

The Moose will wear four specialty jerseys this season for Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 13), Military Appreciation Day (Feb. 25), Follow Your Dreams Day (March 5) and Autism Acceptance (April 1).

Manitoba Moose Ticket Memberships are available now. Enjoy benefits like concession and merchandise discounts, free AHLTV Road Pass, an exclusive full-team autograph session and much more. For the full details on Ticket Memberships and to select the option that's best for you, visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.