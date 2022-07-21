P-Bruins Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins today released their full schedule for the 2022-23 regular season, featuring 36 home games against 10 different AHL opponents. The schedule begins with Women in Sports Night & Preseason Fanfest on Saturday, October 8 against Springfield, followed by Opening Night in Providence on Friday, October 14 against Bridgeport. The 72-game regular season schedule concludes on Sunday, April 16 with Fan Appreciation Day at home against Springfield.

2022-23 AHL OPPONENTS

Providence's '22-23 schedule features matchups against 10 different opponents, as they battle for the division title in an 8-team Atlantic Division. The breakdown of games against individual opponents is as follows:

- Bridgeport Islanders (6 home/6 road)

- Springfield Thunderbirds (6 home/6 road)

- Hartford Wolf Pack (5 home/5 road)

- Charlotte Checkers (4 home/4 road)

- Hershey Bears (3 home/3 road)

- Lehigh Valley Phantoms (3 home/3 road)

- WB/Scranton Penguins (3 home/3 road)

- Utica Comets (3 home/3 road)

- Syracuse Crunch (2 home/2 road)

- Rochester Americans (1 home/1 road).

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for 2022-23 regular season home games are currently available exclusively through the purchase of a '22-23 Providence Bruins Season Membership. Fans can choose from Gold Level (Full Season), Black Level (20 games), White Level (10 games) or FlexTix Season Memberships. To become a member and reserve seats for Opening Night, please visit providencebruins.com/memberships or contact CJ Tsoumakas at 401.680.4738 or tsoumakas@pseagency.com. Information on the purchase of single game tickets will be announced later this summer.

THEME NIGHTS, WEEKENDS & GIVEAWAYS

The 2022-23 home schedule features a wide variety of theme nights and weekends, as well as a number of new and fan-favorite giveaway items:

- Women in Sports Night & Preseason Fanfest (October 8)

- Opening Night (October 14)

- Kids Con Halloween Spooktacular (October 22/23)

- Bruins Fight Cancer (October 28/30)

- Fans Choice Weekend (November 11/13)

- Marvel Weekend (November 19/20)

- P-Bruins WinterFest (December 11/16)

- Game Night (January 8)

- Hockey is for Everyone (January 13)

- Throwback Night (January 15)

- Military Appreciation Weekend (January 27/29)

- RI Comic Con Weekend (February 17/19)

- Rhode Island Hockey Night (February 26)

- First Responders Weekend (March 11/12)

- Hockey Movie Night (March 15)

- Teddy Bear Toss (March 19)

- Star Wars Night (April 1)

- College Night (April 5)

- Youth Sports Night (April 8)

- Fan Appreciation Day (April 16)

- (4) 'All-Time Team' Poster Giveaways (October 21/November 18/February 24/April 7)

- (3) Special Edition T-Shirt Giveaways (November 11/January 15/February 10)

- (3) Logo Hat Giveaways (November 13/December 3/January 22)

- (2) Sports Bottle Giveaways (December 4/April 8)

- (1) 2022-23 Team Poster Giveaway (April 15)

Additional information regarding theme nights, weekends and giveaways will be released throughout the summer as details become available. Updates will be shared across all Providence Bruins social media channels, as well as at ProvidenceBruins.com.

