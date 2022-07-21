San Diego Gulls 2022-23 Regular-Season Schedule Announced

SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) today announced the complete San Diego Gulls regular-season schedule for the club's 2022-23 campaign. The Gulls will open the season on the road Friday, Oct. 14 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena (4 p.m. PT). The team will hold its home opener on Friday, Oct. 21 versus the Ontario Reign at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PT). The Gulls will host 12 different Western Conference opponents at Pechanga Arena as part of their 2022-23 schedule. The club will play 60 games against the Pacific Division's other nine teams and 12 inter-conference contests against three clubs from the Central Division. San Diego will have 23 home weekend dates, including 12 Friday and 11 Saturday games, and one Sunday contest. The Gulls will also play 21 sets of back-to-back games throughout the season.

San Diego's eight-game season series with the Ontario Reign begins with a home-and-home on Friday Oct. 21 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PT) followed by a Saturday, Oct. 22 contest at Toyota Arena (6 p.m. PT). The rivalry will see the Gulls host three other contests on Jan. 13 (7 p.m. PT), Jan. 28 (7 p.m. PT) and Feb. 18 (7 p.m. PT). The Gulls will visit Toyota Arena on Nov. 13 (3 p.m. PT), Jan. 14 (6 p.m. PT) and Feb. 26 (3 p.m. PT).

San Diego's inter-conference schedule will see the Gulls open their 2022-23 campaign against the Griffins Oct. 14-15 (both at 4 p.m. PT) before hosting Grand Rapids at Pechanga Arena Nov. 17-18 (both at 7 p.m. PT). The Milwaukee Admirals will visit San Diego on two occasions (Nov. 4-5, 7 p.m. PT), while the club will visit Milwaukee at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Jan. 6 (5 p.m. PT) and Jan. 7 (4 p.m. PT). The Gulls will also host the Iowa Wild Mar. 18 (7 p.m. PT) and Mar. 21 (7 p.m. PT), and travel to Iowa to take on the Wild at Wells Fargo Arena Apr. 1 (4 p.m. PT) and Apr. 2 (1 p.m. PT).

Additional schedule highlights include San Diego hosting the AHL's 32nd club and newest Pacific Division member, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, on eight occasions, including Nov. 26 and Dec. 16 in addition to Feb. 10 and 24. San Diego will also host its annual Veterans Day game Nov. 11 vs. Bakersfield, a Valentine's Day game vs. the Tucson Roadrunners (Feb. 14) and the final regular-season home game on Apr. 8 vs. Calgary.

Tickets for all Gulls home games at Pechanga Arena San Diego are currently on sale through a Gulls Elite membership. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $15 per game ($540) for the 2022-23 season and include exclusive benefits such as free parking, a dedicated members-only entrance into Pechanga Arena, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, playoff priority, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more. Fans can join the Gulls Elite Membership program or place deposits on mini plan and group ticket packages by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting sandiegogulls.com/gullselite. Individual game tickets will go on sale later this summer.

The Gulls' broadcast and promotions schedules will be released at a later date.

