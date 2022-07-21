Coachella Valley Firebirds Unveil Inaugural Season Schedule

PALM SPRINGS, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds), AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), have announced the schedule for the team's inaugural season. View the full season schedule, HERE.

Coachella Valley will kick off its 72-game campaign on Sunday, October 16, at 12 p.m. PT with a two-game series in Calgary. The team will then head to the Seattle area to play the next four games with two matchups against the Abbotsford Canucks (October 21 & 23) followed by two games against the Calgary Flames' new AHL affiliate (October 28 & 29). Specific details and locations will be announced at a later date.

The inaugural season will introduce fans to the Pacific Division through numerous divisional matchups versus the Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks), Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers), Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche), Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights), Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings), San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks), San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks), Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes), and the Calgary Flames' new AHL franchise.

The Firebirds will see two teams outside of their division when they square off against the Iowa Wild (Minnesota Wild) and Texas Stars (Dallas Stars). The Stars will be the lone non-divisional team to visit Acrisure Arena (March 11 & 12).

Following the four-games in the Seattle area, the Firebirds will play 16 games on the road through the middle of December before making their home ice debut at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue in the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18. Puck drop for the home opener against the Tucson Roadrunners is slated for 6:00 p.m. PT. Coachella Valley's two longest homestands take place January 4 through January 16, 2023, and March 8 through March 19. Both homestands include six games against various teams.

Start times will vary throughout the season depending on the day of the week. The majority of Firebirds weekday home games will begin at 7:00 p.m. PT, with exceptions for two Monday starts at 3:00 p.m. PT pm on January 16 (MLK Day) and February 20 (Presidents' Day); Saturday night home games will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT; and Sunday home matinees at 3:00 p.m. PT.

Fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for the announcement of theme nights, promotional giveaways, viewing parties, and other exciting events surrounding Coachella Valley Firebirds games and inaugural season festivities.

For more information and to purchase season tickets for the inaugural season, please visit www.CVFirebirds.com or call 760-835-8778.

