Texas Stars Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule
July 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the club's 2022-23 regular season schedule today. Texas will open the season at home Friday, October 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. against the Colorado Eagles at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
AN IN-DEPTH LOOK
Texas is scheduled to play 72 games during the 2022-23 season, including 36 at home and 36 on the road. New this season, every one of the AHL's 32 teams will play 72 regular season games.
The Stars again will compete in the Central Division of the Western Conference, which includes the Chicago Wolves, Grand Rapids Griffins, Iowa Wild, Manitoba Moose, Milwaukee Admirals and Rockford IceHogs. The club will play 48 games against division opponents, including 24 at home and 24 on the road.
Of the 36 home contests on Texas' schedule, 28 will be weekend games (9 Fridays, 14 Saturdays and 5 Sundays).
Texas' longest homestands of the season are two different six-game stays at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. One stretches from Jan. 27 - Feb. 4, featuring a weekend series against Colorado (Jan. 27 and Jan. 28), Monday and Wednesday showdowns with Iowa (Jan. 30 and Feb. 1), and back-to-back contests against Grand Rapids (Feb. 3 and Feb. 4). The other homestand consists of six games from Mar. 21 - Apr. 1, including the first-ever home games against Coachella Valley (Mar. 21 and Mar. 22), weekend tilts with Chicago (Mar. 25 and Mar. 26), and two clashes with San Jose (Mar. 31 and Apr. 1).
The Stars' longest break between games this season is an eight-day hiatus during the holiday season from Dec. 22 - Dec. 29. Before the break, Texas hosts Rockford Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The team returns from break for two home games to wrap up the 2022 portion of the schedule, Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 against Tucson.
Texas' longest road trips are three different six-game swings. The Stars begin their first long trip at Rockford (Nov. 23), before facing Chicago after Thanksgiving (Nov. 25 and Nov. 26), Milwaukee (Nov. 29) and finally Grand Rapids (Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. In February, Texas heads to Colorado (Feb. 10 and Feb. 11), before beginning a three-game weekend in Rockford (Feb. 17), ending the weekend in Milwaukee (Feb. 18 and Feb. 19), and wrapping up the trip back in Rockford (Feb. 22). Finally, the Stars make a two-week jaunt to California in March and will face Bakersfield (Mar. 8), Coachella Valley (Mar. 11 and Mar. 12), Bakersfield again (Mar. 15), and San Jose (Mar. 17 and Mar. 18).
SCHEDULE BREAKDOWNS
vs. Division Opponents (48 Games)
Eight games each vs. six teams (4 home / 4 away): Chicago, Grand Rapids, Iowa, Manitoba, Milwaukee and Rockford.
vs. Western Conference Opponents (non-division, 24 Games)
Eight games vs one team (4 home / 4 away): Colorado
Four games vs four teams (2 home / 2 away): Bakersfield, Coachella Valley, San Jose, Tucson
All of Texas' 72 regular season games will be played against Western Conference teams.
By Day of the Week
Home Games: Mon. - 1, Tues. - 3, Wed. - 4, Thurs. - 0, Fri. - 9, Sat. - 14, Sun. - 5
Away Games: Mon. - 0, Tues. - 4, Wed. - 6, Thurs. - 1, Fri. - 10, Sat. - 11, Sun. - 4
By Month
Home Games: Oct. - 4, Nov. - 4, Dec. - 6, Jan. - 5, Feb. - 5, Mar. - 7, Apr. - 5
Away Games: Oct. - 4, Nov. - 8, Dec. - 5, Jan. - 5, Feb. - 6, Mar. - 6, Apr. - 2
A full promotional schedule for the Stars' 36 home games at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park will be announced soon.
Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game and Club season ticket packages are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives by email at tickets@texasstars.com or by calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) to secure your ticket package. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date.
