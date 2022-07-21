Colorado Eagles Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule
July 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have officially announced the team's 2022-23 regular season schedule. The team's 20th anniversary season will kick off when Colorado travels to take on the Texas Stars on Friday, October 14th. Eagles fans will have their first opportunity to see the team on home ice when Colorado plays host to Calgary on Friday, October 21st at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center.
The Eagles schedule features a 72-game regular season, with Colorado playing 36 games at home and 36 on the road. The home portion of the schedule will feature 12 different teams playing at the Budweiser Events Center, including a pair of matchups against both the Rockford IceHogs and Coachella Valley Firebirds who will each be making their first appearance at the BEC. Calgary, which has not yet released its team name, will also be making its first appearance in Loveland after relocating from the team's previous home in Stockton, California.
Colorado will face Calgary, Texas, Rockford, and Coachella Valley, as well as the Abbotsford Canucks, San Jose Barracuda, Henderson Silver Knights, Iowa Wild, San Diego Gulls, Bakersfield Condors, Ontario Reign, and Tucson Roadrunners at the Budweiser Events Center.
The Eagles will also travel for meetings against the same 12 teams on the road.
Other highlights include:
New Opponents:
- Rockford IceHogs
- Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Calgary (team name TBD)
12 Different Opponents Visit BEC:
- Henderson Silver Knights
- Texas Stars
- San Diego Gulls
- Bakersfield Condors
- Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Rockford IceHogs
- San Jose Barracuda
- Abbotsford Canucks
- Calgary (team name TBD)
- Ontario Reign
- Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Wild
Longest Home Stands:
- 6 Games (12/9 thru 12/21) & (1/13 thru 1/22)
Longest Road Trips:
- 6 Games (3/7 thru 3/18) & (3/29 thru 4/8)
Home Dates by Day:
- Tuesday - 5
- Wednesday - 5
- Thursday - 1
- Friday - 10
- Saturday - 13
- Sunday - 2
The 2022-23 campaign will celebrate the 20th season of Colorado Eagles Hockey and will also mark the Eagles fifth season as members of the American Hockey League.
Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2022
- Belleville Senators Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Release 2022-23 Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Unveil Inaugural Season Schedule - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- P-Bruins Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Phantoms Unveil 2022-23 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Roadrunners Announce 22-23 Season Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce 2022-23 Schedule - Bridgeport Islanders
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2022-23 Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Announces 2022-23 Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ontario Reign, AHL Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Announce 2022-23 Regular-Season Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Announce 2022-23 Regular Season and Promotional Schedules - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- San Diego Gulls 2022-23 Regular-Season Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Unveil 2022-23 Schedule for 25th Anniversary Season - Bakersfield Condors
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- Texas Stars Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Hershey Bears Release Schedule for 2022-23 Season - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Wild Announces Full 2022-23 Schedule - Iowa Wild
- American Hockey League Announces 2022-23 Schedule - AHL
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2022-23 Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Comets Unveil 2022-23 Schedule for Tenth Anniversary Season - Utica Comets
- Phantoms Unveil 2022-23 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack, AHL Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Thunderbirds Unveil 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Announce 2022-23 Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- IceHogs Release 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Reveal Full 2022-23 AHL Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Unveil 2022-23 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Add Defenseman Mitchell Vande Sompel - Colorado Eagles
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2022.23 Regular Season Schedule - Abbotsford Canucks
- Iowa Wild Sign Kaspick and Ronning to One-Year, One-Way AHL Contracts - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.