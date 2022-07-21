Colorado Eagles Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have officially announced the team's 2022-23 regular season schedule. The team's 20th anniversary season will kick off when Colorado travels to take on the Texas Stars on Friday, October 14th. Eagles fans will have their first opportunity to see the team on home ice when Colorado plays host to Calgary on Friday, October 21st at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center.

The Eagles schedule features a 72-game regular season, with Colorado playing 36 games at home and 36 on the road. The home portion of the schedule will feature 12 different teams playing at the Budweiser Events Center, including a pair of matchups against both the Rockford IceHogs and Coachella Valley Firebirds who will each be making their first appearance at the BEC. Calgary, which has not yet released its team name, will also be making its first appearance in Loveland after relocating from the team's previous home in Stockton, California.

Colorado will face Calgary, Texas, Rockford, and Coachella Valley, as well as the Abbotsford Canucks, San Jose Barracuda, Henderson Silver Knights, Iowa Wild, San Diego Gulls, Bakersfield Condors, Ontario Reign, and Tucson Roadrunners at the Budweiser Events Center.

The Eagles will also travel for meetings against the same 12 teams on the road.

Other highlights include:

New Opponents:

- Rockford IceHogs

- Coachella Valley Firebirds

- Calgary (team name TBD)

12 Different Opponents Visit BEC:

- Henderson Silver Knights

- Texas Stars

- San Diego Gulls

- Bakersfield Condors

- Coachella Valley Firebirds

- Rockford IceHogs

- San Jose Barracuda

- Abbotsford Canucks

- Calgary (team name TBD)

- Ontario Reign

- Tucson Roadrunners

- Iowa Wild

Longest Home Stands:

- 6 Games (12/9 thru 12/21) & (1/13 thru 1/22)

Longest Road Trips:

- 6 Games (3/7 thru 3/18) & (3/29 thru 4/8)

Home Dates by Day:

- Tuesday - 5

- Wednesday - 5

- Thursday - 1

- Friday - 10

- Saturday - 13

- Sunday - 2

The 2022-23 campaign will celebrate the 20th season of Colorado Eagles Hockey and will also mark the Eagles fifth season as members of the American Hockey League.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.

