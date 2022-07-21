Toronto Marlies Announce 2022-23 Season Schedule
July 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today their 72-game schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 regular season. Toronto opens their 18th season with a home-and-home against the Rochester Americans (Buffalo) beginning on the road on Friday, October 14 and returning to Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday, October 15. The Marlies will conclude their regular season on Sunday, April 16 at home against the Belleville Senators (Ottawa).
The Marlies will visit Scotiabank Arena for four games in their annual series, which includes a Marlies and Maple Leafs doubleheader (November 19) and games on Boxing Day (December 26), Family Day (February 20) and St. Patrick's Day (March 17).
Following the American Hockey League's decision in 2021 to implement a unified schedule, all 32 clubs are scheduled to play 72 games this season.
An additional breakdown of the Marlies 2022-23 schedule is available below. Further details including ticket presale and on-sale dates, special theme nights and the team's training camp schedule will be released at a later date.
Visit Marlies.ca/Memberships to purchase a Marlies 2022-23 Season Ticket Membership starting as low as $16 per seat and includes exclusive benefits like 50 per cent off underground parking, access to the Ticket Exchange Program, and invitations to member only events.
For single game and group tickets, fans are encouraged to register to become a Marlies Insider at Marlies.ca/Insider for ticket presale access and to stay up to date with all Marlies ticketing and team news.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 142 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The 2021-22 Maple Leafs roster featured 14 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Joey Anderson, Kyle Clifford, Carl Dahlström, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Erik Källgren, Timothy Liljegren, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nick Robertson, Rasmus Sandin, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.
SCHEDULE NOTES
Longest home stand: Six games - December 31 to January 13
Longest road stretch: Eight games - October 28 to November 18, January 14 to January 29
Busiest month: January - 13 games (five home, eight road)
Busiest home months: December, February, March - seven games
Busiest road months: November, January - eight games
Busiest day of the week: Saturday - 24 games (15 home, nine road)
TORONTO MARLIES 2022-23 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN
BY MONTH
OCT NOV DEC JAN FEB MAR APR
Home 4 3 7 5 7 7 3
Away 3 8 5 8 3 5 4
Total 7 11 12 13 10 12 7
BY DAY OF THE WEEK
MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN
Home 2 2 7 0 3 15 7
Away 0 1 8 0 16 9 2
Total 2 3 15 0 19 24 9
BY OPPONENT
EASTERN CONFERENCE - NORTH DIVISION
BEL CLE LAV ROC SYR UTI TOTAL
Home 6 2 4 4 3 3 22
Away 6 2 4 4 3 3 22
Total 12 4 8 8 6 6 44
EASTERN CONFERENCE - ATLANTIC DIVISION
CLT HFD HER LHV WBS TOTAL
Home 2 1 1 1 1 6
Away 2 1 1 1 1 6
Total 4 2 2 2 2 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE - CENTRAL AND PACIFIC DIVISION
ABB GR MB MIL RFD TOTAL
Home 2 2 2 1 1 8
Away 2 2 2 1 1 8
Total 4 4 4 2 2 16
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2022
- Belleville Senators Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Release 2022-23 Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Unveil Inaugural Season Schedule - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- P-Bruins Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Phantoms Unveil 2022-23 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Roadrunners Announce 22-23 Season Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce 2022-23 Schedule - Bridgeport Islanders
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2022-23 Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Announces 2022-23 Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ontario Reign, AHL Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Announce 2022-23 Regular-Season Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Announce 2022-23 Regular Season and Promotional Schedules - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- San Diego Gulls 2022-23 Regular-Season Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Unveil 2022-23 Schedule for 25th Anniversary Season - Bakersfield Condors
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- Texas Stars Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Hershey Bears Release Schedule for 2022-23 Season - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Wild Announces Full 2022-23 Schedule - Iowa Wild
- American Hockey League Announces 2022-23 Schedule - AHL
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2022-23 Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Comets Unveil 2022-23 Schedule for Tenth Anniversary Season - Utica Comets
- Phantoms Unveil 2022-23 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack, AHL Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Thunderbirds Unveil 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Announce 2022-23 Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- IceHogs Release 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Reveal Full 2022-23 AHL Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Unveil 2022-23 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Add Defenseman Mitchell Vande Sompel - Colorado Eagles
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2022.23 Regular Season Schedule - Abbotsford Canucks
- Iowa Wild Sign Kaspick and Ronning to One-Year, One-Way AHL Contracts - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2022-23 Season Schedule
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2022 Preseason Schedule
- Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Logan Shaw
- Toronto Marlies Sign Forwards Orrin Centazzo, Marc Johnstone and Keenan Suthers
- Toronto Marlies Re-Sign Defencemen Noel Hoefenmayer and Matteo Pietroniro