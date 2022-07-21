Toronto Marlies Announce 2022-23 Season Schedule

The Toronto Marlies announced today their 72-game schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 regular season. Toronto opens their 18th season with a home-and-home against the Rochester Americans (Buffalo) beginning on the road on Friday, October 14 and returning to Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday, October 15. The Marlies will conclude their regular season on Sunday, April 16 at home against the Belleville Senators (Ottawa).

The Marlies will visit Scotiabank Arena for four games in their annual series, which includes a Marlies and Maple Leafs doubleheader (November 19) and games on Boxing Day (December 26), Family Day (February 20) and St. Patrick's Day (March 17).

Following the American Hockey League's decision in 2021 to implement a unified schedule, all 32 clubs are scheduled to play 72 games this season.

An additional breakdown of the Marlies 2022-23 schedule is available below. Further details including ticket presale and on-sale dates, special theme nights and the team's training camp schedule will be released at a later date.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 142 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The 2021-22 Maple Leafs roster featured 14 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Joey Anderson, Kyle Clifford, Carl Dahlström, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Erik Källgren, Timothy Liljegren, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nick Robertson, Rasmus Sandin, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.

SCHEDULE NOTES

Longest home stand: Six games - December 31 to January 13

Longest road stretch: Eight games - October 28 to November 18, January 14 to January 29

Busiest month: January - 13 games (five home, eight road)

Busiest home months: December, February, March - seven games

Busiest road months: November, January - eight games

Busiest day of the week: Saturday - 24 games (15 home, nine road)

TORONTO MARLIES 2022-23 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

BY MONTH

OCT NOV DEC JAN FEB MAR APR

Home 4 3 7 5 7 7 3

Away 3 8 5 8 3 5 4

Total 7 11 12 13 10 12 7

BY DAY OF THE WEEK

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN

Home 2 2 7 0 3 15 7

Away 0 1 8 0 16 9 2

Total 2 3 15 0 19 24 9

BY OPPONENT

EASTERN CONFERENCE - NORTH DIVISION

BEL CLE LAV ROC SYR UTI TOTAL

Home 6 2 4 4 3 3 22

Away 6 2 4 4 3 3 22

Total 12 4 8 8 6 6 44

EASTERN CONFERENCE - ATLANTIC DIVISION

CLT HFD HER LHV WBS TOTAL

Home 2 1 1 1 1 6

Away 2 1 1 1 1 6

Total 4 2 2 2 2 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE - CENTRAL AND PACIFIC DIVISION

ABB GR MB MIL RFD TOTAL

Home 2 2 2 1 1 8

Away 2 2 2 1 1 8

Total 4 4 4 2 2 16

