Eagles Add Defenseman Mitchell Vande Sompel
July 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defenseman Mitchell Vande Sompel to an AHL contract for the 2022-23 season. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound blueliner spent four seasons with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders, notching 19 goals and 64 assists in 204 total contests.
A third-round pick of the New York Islanders in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Vande Sompel enjoyed a standout career at the major-junior level, collecting 47 goals and 127 assists in 218 OHL games with the London Knights and Oshawa Generals. After earning OHL First All-Rookie Team honors during the 2013-14 season, the London, Ontario native helped lead the Generals to an OHL Championship and a Memorial Cup Championship during the 2014-15 campaign. He also helped propel Team Canada to a Gold Medal at the 2014 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament.
