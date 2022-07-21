Bridgeport Islanders Announce 2022-23 Schedule
July 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have announced their 2022-23 regular-season schedule.
Bridgeport will present another family-friendly schedule that features 25 of the team's 36 home games on a weekend date. The home schedule includes 12 Saturday nights, six (6) Sunday afternoons and six (6) Friday night games. The home opener is slated for Saturday, Oct. 22nd at 7 p.m. against the Laval Rocket at Total Mortgage Arena.
The Islanders will begin the 2022-23 campaign with three road games, including the season opener on Friday, Oct. 14th against the Providence Bruins.
The team's full promotional schedule with specifics on the home opener, all other theme nights and details on single-game tickets will be released later this summer. Group tickets are on sale now, which offer discounted pricing along with exclusive benefits such as an opportunity to get a Bridgeport Islanders hat for every member of the group, recognition on the videoboard, and access to exclusive group outing experiences.
Other Notes...
- Bridgeport will face 12 different opponents at Total Mortgage Arena in 2022-23
- Sixty-two (62) of the 72 games (86.1%) are against Atlantic Division opponents
- Home Games by Month: October (2), November (8), December (5), January (6), February (5), March (5), April (5)
Season Ticket Memberships for the 2022-23 campaign are on sale now! Please visit www.bridgeportislanders.com for more information, the simplified seating chart, and to become the newest member of the Islanders family.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2022
- Belleville Senators Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Release 2022-23 Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Unveil Inaugural Season Schedule - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- P-Bruins Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Phantoms Unveil 2022-23 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Roadrunners Announce 22-23 Season Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce 2022-23 Schedule - Bridgeport Islanders
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2022-23 Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Announces 2022-23 Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ontario Reign, AHL Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Announce 2022-23 Regular-Season Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Announce 2022-23 Regular Season and Promotional Schedules - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- San Diego Gulls 2022-23 Regular-Season Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Unveil 2022-23 Schedule for 25th Anniversary Season - Bakersfield Condors
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- Texas Stars Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Hershey Bears Release Schedule for 2022-23 Season - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Wild Announces Full 2022-23 Schedule - Iowa Wild
- American Hockey League Announces 2022-23 Schedule - AHL
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2022-23 Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Comets Unveil 2022-23 Schedule for Tenth Anniversary Season - Utica Comets
- Phantoms Unveil 2022-23 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack, AHL Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Thunderbirds Unveil 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Announce 2022-23 Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- IceHogs Release 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Reveal Full 2022-23 AHL Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Unveil 2022-23 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Add Defenseman Mitchell Vande Sompel - Colorado Eagles
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2022.23 Regular Season Schedule - Abbotsford Canucks
- Iowa Wild Sign Kaspick and Ronning to One-Year, One-Way AHL Contracts - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.