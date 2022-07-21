Bridgeport Islanders Announce 2022-23 Schedule

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have announced their 2022-23 regular-season schedule.

Bridgeport will present another family-friendly schedule that features 25 of the team's 36 home games on a weekend date. The home schedule includes 12 Saturday nights, six (6) Sunday afternoons and six (6) Friday night games. The home opener is slated for Saturday, Oct. 22nd at 7 p.m. against the Laval Rocket at Total Mortgage Arena.

The Islanders will begin the 2022-23 campaign with three road games, including the season opener on Friday, Oct. 14th against the Providence Bruins.

The team's full promotional schedule with specifics on the home opener, all other theme nights and details on single-game tickets will be released later this summer. Group tickets are on sale now, which offer discounted pricing along with exclusive benefits such as an opportunity to get a Bridgeport Islanders hat for every member of the group, recognition on the videoboard, and access to exclusive group outing experiences.

Other Notes...

- Bridgeport will face 12 different opponents at Total Mortgage Arena in 2022-23

- Sixty-two (62) of the 72 games (86.1%) are against Atlantic Division opponents

- Home Games by Month: October (2), November (8), December (5), January (6), February (5), March (5), April (5)

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2022-23 campaign are on sale now! Please visit www.bridgeportislanders.com for more information, the simplified seating chart, and to become the newest member of the Islanders family.

