Cleveland Monsters Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek
July 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced the team's 2022-23 regular season schedule presented by SeatGeek, the club's official ticketing partner, marking the Monsters' 16th AHL season in Cleveland and eighth campaign as the top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets.
Cleveland begins the season on Friday, October 14, at 7:00 p.m. versus the Syracuse Crunch at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with Ohio native Trent Vogelhuber behind the bench serving as the seventh head coach in franchise history. An in-depth breakdown of the complete schedule is included below.
The Monsters will play 72 games during the 2022-23 season as part of the AHL's plan for schedule unification across the league. Cleveland will remain in the North Division along with the Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Rochester Americans, Syracuse Crunch, Toronto Marlies and Utica Comets. The Monsters will face 12 opponents this year including all the North Division teams, Atlantic Division foes in the Charlotte Checkers, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Central Division rivals the Chicago Wolves and Grand Rapids Griffins.
The team's single game ticket on sale, promotional and broadcast schedules will be released in the near future.
Secure our best seats to our biggest games NOW with a Monsters 10 Game Plan! Discounted pricing starts at only $15 per game! Buy today and receive an exclusive Monsters team photo! Please
Opponent Breakdown (72 games total)
Charlotte Checkers, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Syracuse Crunch, Toronto Marlies, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 4 games (2 home, 2 road)
Belleville Senators, Chicago Wolves, Grand Rapids Griffins, Laval Rocket, Rochester Americans, Utica Comets - 8 games (4 home, 4 road)
Home Games by Day
Monday - 1
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday - 4
Sunday - 5
Friday - 7
Saturday - 10
Longest Homestand
7 Games (Friday, January 27 to Tuesday, February 14)
Longest Road Trip
6 Games (Friday, October 21 to Saturday, October 29)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2022
- Belleville Senators Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Release 2022-23 Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Unveil Inaugural Season Schedule - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- P-Bruins Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Phantoms Unveil 2022-23 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Roadrunners Announce 22-23 Season Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce 2022-23 Schedule - Bridgeport Islanders
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2022-23 Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Announces 2022-23 Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ontario Reign, AHL Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Announce 2022-23 Regular-Season Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Announce 2022-23 Regular Season and Promotional Schedules - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- San Diego Gulls 2022-23 Regular-Season Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Unveil 2022-23 Schedule for 25th Anniversary Season - Bakersfield Condors
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- Texas Stars Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Hershey Bears Release Schedule for 2022-23 Season - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Wild Announces Full 2022-23 Schedule - Iowa Wild
- American Hockey League Announces 2022-23 Schedule - AHL
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2022-23 Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Comets Unveil 2022-23 Schedule for Tenth Anniversary Season - Utica Comets
- Phantoms Unveil 2022-23 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack, AHL Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Thunderbirds Unveil 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Announce 2022-23 Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- IceHogs Release 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Reveal Full 2022-23 AHL Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Unveil 2022-23 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Add Defenseman Mitchell Vande Sompel - Colorado Eagles
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2022.23 Regular Season Schedule - Abbotsford Canucks
- Iowa Wild Sign Kaspick and Ronning to One-Year, One-Way AHL Contracts - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc to One-Year AHL Contract
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Pavel Cajan to Two-Year AHL Contract
- Cleveland Monsters Claim Multiple Awards at 2022 AHL Team Business Meetings
- Columbus Blue Jackets and Kalamazoo Wings Extend Affiliation for 2022-23 Season