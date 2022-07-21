Cleveland Monsters Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek

July 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced the team's 2022-23 regular season schedule presented by SeatGeek, the club's official ticketing partner, marking the Monsters' 16th AHL season in Cleveland and eighth campaign as the top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets.

Cleveland begins the season on Friday, October 14, at 7:00 p.m. versus the Syracuse Crunch at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with Ohio native Trent Vogelhuber behind the bench serving as the seventh head coach in franchise history. An in-depth breakdown of the complete schedule is included below.

The Monsters will play 72 games during the 2022-23 season as part of the AHL's plan for schedule unification across the league. Cleveland will remain in the North Division along with the Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Rochester Americans, Syracuse Crunch, Toronto Marlies and Utica Comets. The Monsters will face 12 opponents this year including all the North Division teams, Atlantic Division foes in the Charlotte Checkers, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Central Division rivals the Chicago Wolves and Grand Rapids Griffins.

The team's single game ticket on sale, promotional and broadcast schedules will be released in the near future.

Secure our best seats to our biggest games NOW with a Monsters 10 Game Plan! Discounted pricing starts at only $15 per game! Buy today and receive an exclusive Monsters team photo! Please

Opponent Breakdown (72 games total)

Charlotte Checkers, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Syracuse Crunch, Toronto Marlies, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 4 games (2 home, 2 road)

Belleville Senators, Chicago Wolves, Grand Rapids Griffins, Laval Rocket, Rochester Americans, Utica Comets - 8 games (4 home, 4 road)

Home Games by Day

Monday - 1

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday - 4

Sunday - 5

Friday - 7

Saturday - 10

Longest Homestand

7 Games (Friday, January 27 to Tuesday, February 14)

Longest Road Trip

6 Games (Friday, October 21 to Saturday, October 29)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.