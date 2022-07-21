Iowa Wild Sign Kaspick and Ronning to One-Year, One-Way AHL Contracts

July 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today the signing of forwards Tanner Kaspick and Ty Ronning to one-year, one-way American Hockey League contracts.

Kaspick, 24 (1/28/98), played 45 games and put up six goals, four assists for 10 points in 2021-22 with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds. Prior to Springfield, the Brandon, Man. born forward skated in 125 AHL games between the San Antonio Rampage and Utica Comets, where he produced 16 goals, 15 assists for 31 points. Kaspick was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the fourth round (#119 overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Prior to pro, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound center spent parts of five seasons with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL) before finishing the 2017-18 season with the WHL's Victoria Royals. In his WHL career, he recorded 59 goals, 100 assists for 159 points in 216 career games. Kaspick served as Team Captain of the Wheat Kings in 2017-18, won a WHL Championship in 2015-16 and was the WHL Scholastic Player of the Year in 2016.

Ronning, 24 (10/20/97), skated in 69 games and recorded 18 goals, 21 assists for 39 points with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack during the 2021-22 campaign. In total, the Scottsdale, Ariz. native has played 148 career AHL games, all with Hartford, and recorded 35 goals, 35 assists for 70 points. Ronning was selected by the New York Rangers in the seventh round (#201 overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Before signing professionally, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward spent parts of five seasons with the WHL's Vancouver Giants where he accrued 285 career games and put up 127 goals, 91 assists for 218 points. In the 2017-18 season, Ronning earned WHL Second All-Star Team honors and received the WHL Humanitarian of the Year Award.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.