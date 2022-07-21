Belleville Senators Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule
July 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators announced today, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, their schedule for the 2022-23 regular season. The campaign will begin with back-to-back games starting on Friday, October 14, when the Senators visit the Laval Rocket before returning home the following night, Saturday, October 15, to host the Rocket in their home opener presented by CAA South Central Ontario. Belleville will conclude their regular season on Sunday, April 16, versus the Toronto Marlies.
The Senators will once again play a 72-game schedule (36 home games and 36 road games) that features home and road games against 14 different opponents. The Laval Rocket (12), Toronto Marlies (12), Cleveland Monsters (8), Rochester Americans (8), Syracuse Crunch (6), Utica Comets (6), Manitoba Moose (4), Springfield Thunderbirds (4), Bridgeport Islanders (2), Hershey Bears (2), Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2), Milwaukee Admirals (2), Rockford IceHogs (2), and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2).
Schedule highlights
Longest home stand: Six games - January 7 to January 21
Longest road stretch: Six games - December 4 to December 17
Busiest month: December: 13 games (4 home, 9 road)
Busiest home month: November - 8 games
Busiest road month: December - 9 games
Belleville will play Milwaukee and Rockford for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
While Belleville Sens season ticket packages and flex packages are currently on sale, more information on single-game tickets will be released at a later date. Further details on those ticketing options, as well as group experiences, community fundraising opportunities and more, can be found at bellevillesens.com.
