Belleville Senators Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule

July 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators announced today, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, their schedule for the 2022-23 regular season. The campaign will begin with back-to-back games starting on Friday, October 14, when the Senators visit the Laval Rocket before returning home the following night, Saturday, October 15, to host the Rocket in their home opener presented by CAA South Central Ontario. Belleville will conclude their regular season on Sunday, April 16, versus the Toronto Marlies.

The Senators will once again play a 72-game schedule (36 home games and 36 road games) that features home and road games against 14 different opponents. The Laval Rocket (12), Toronto Marlies (12), Cleveland Monsters (8), Rochester Americans (8), Syracuse Crunch (6), Utica Comets (6), Manitoba Moose (4), Springfield Thunderbirds (4), Bridgeport Islanders (2), Hershey Bears (2), Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2), Milwaukee Admirals (2), Rockford IceHogs (2), and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2).

Schedule highlights

Longest home stand: Six games - January 7 to January 21

Longest road stretch: Six games - December 4 to December 17

Busiest month: December: 13 games (4 home, 9 road)

Busiest home month: November - 8 games

Busiest road month: December - 9 games

Belleville will play Milwaukee and Rockford for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

While Belleville Sens season ticket packages and flex packages are currently on sale, more information on single-game tickets will be released at a later date. Further details on those ticketing options, as well as group experiences, community fundraising opportunities and more, can be found at bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.