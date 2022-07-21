Condors Unveil 2022-23 Schedule for 25th Anniversary Season

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors 25th Anniversary season will begin on Saturday, Oct. 15 at home against the Abbotsford Canucks. It is the first of 72 games against 10 opponents for the 2022-23 season. Bakersfield will be part of a 10-team Pacific Division after Stockton's relocation to Calgary and Coachella Valley joining the division. In addition to a 25th Anniversary Celebration Opening Night, the team's Teddy Bear Toss is set for Saturday, Nov. 26 against San Jose and Field Trip Day is confirmed for Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m. against Colorado.

OPPONENT BREAKDOWN:

Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks) - four games (two home, two road)

Calgary AHL (Calgary Flames) - eight games (four home, four road)

Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken) - eight games (four home, four road)

Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche) - eight games (four home, four road)

Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights) - eight games (four home, four road)

Ontario Reign (Los Angles Kings) - eight games (four home, four road)

San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks) - eight games (four home, four road)

San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks) - eight games (four home, four road)

Texas Stars (Dallas Stars) - four games (two home, two road)

Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes) - eight games (four home, four road)

The fan friendly schedule features 23 games played on Fridays and Saturdays. A full promotional schedule celebrating 25 years of Condors hockey will be unveiled later this summer.

