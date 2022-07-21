Condors Unveil 2022-23 Schedule for 25th Anniversary Season
July 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors 25th Anniversary season will begin on Saturday, Oct. 15 at home against the Abbotsford Canucks. It is the first of 72 games against 10 opponents for the 2022-23 season. Bakersfield will be part of a 10-team Pacific Division after Stockton's relocation to Calgary and Coachella Valley joining the division. In addition to a 25th Anniversary Celebration Opening Night, the team's Teddy Bear Toss is set for Saturday, Nov. 26 against San Jose and Field Trip Day is confirmed for Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m. against Colorado.
OPPONENT BREAKDOWN:
Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks) - four games (two home, two road)
Calgary AHL (Calgary Flames) - eight games (four home, four road)
Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken) - eight games (four home, four road)
Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche) - eight games (four home, four road)
Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights) - eight games (four home, four road)
Ontario Reign (Los Angles Kings) - eight games (four home, four road)
San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks) - eight games (four home, four road)
San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks) - eight games (four home, four road)
Texas Stars (Dallas Stars) - four games (two home, two road)
Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes) - eight games (four home, four road)
The fan friendly schedule features 23 games played on Fridays and Saturdays. A full promotional schedule celebrating 25 years of Condors hockey will be unveiled later this summer.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2022
- Belleville Senators Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Release 2022-23 Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Unveil Inaugural Season Schedule - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- P-Bruins Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Phantoms Unveil 2022-23 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Roadrunners Announce 22-23 Season Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce 2022-23 Schedule - Bridgeport Islanders
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2022-23 Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Announces 2022-23 Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ontario Reign, AHL Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Announce 2022-23 Regular-Season Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Announce 2022-23 Regular Season and Promotional Schedules - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- San Diego Gulls 2022-23 Regular-Season Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Unveil 2022-23 Schedule for 25th Anniversary Season - Bakersfield Condors
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- Texas Stars Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Hershey Bears Release Schedule for 2022-23 Season - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Wild Announces Full 2022-23 Schedule - Iowa Wild
- American Hockey League Announces 2022-23 Schedule - AHL
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2022-23 Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Comets Unveil 2022-23 Schedule for Tenth Anniversary Season - Utica Comets
- Phantoms Unveil 2022-23 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack, AHL Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Thunderbirds Unveil 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Announce 2022-23 Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- IceHogs Release 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Reveal Full 2022-23 AHL Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Unveil 2022-23 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Add Defenseman Mitchell Vande Sompel - Colorado Eagles
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2022.23 Regular Season Schedule - Abbotsford Canucks
- Iowa Wild Sign Kaspick and Ronning to One-Year, One-Way AHL Contracts - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.