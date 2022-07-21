Ontario Reign, AHL Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign and the American Hockey League have unveiled the full 72-game schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 AHL regular season.

The Reign begin the season at home vs. the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday, Oct. 14, at Toyota Arena beginning at 7 p.m. as part of a three-game homestand to kick off the campaign with games following on Sunday, Oct. 16 against Bakersfield and Tuesday, Oct. 18 vs. Henderson.

The complete schedule can be found here at OntarioReign.com.

Prior to Opening Night, the Reign and Toyota Arena will host the inaugural Empire Classic on Sept. 28, featuring NHL Preseason action between the LA Kings and the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. Empire Classic ticket packs, featuring seats to both Kings/Sharks and Opening Night are on sale now!

Popular Reign theme nights are also scheduled to return in 2022-23 including Dia de Muertos, Hockey Fights Cancer, First Responders Night, Pink In The Rink, St. Patrick's Day and more. The team's full promotional schedule will be announced soon and is also expected to include additional new themes, like a 15th Anniversary Celebration.

Other schedule highlights include:

- Four home matchups with rival San Diego on Oct. 22, Nov. 13, Jan. 14 and Feb. 26.

- Ontario's first-ever game against the newest AHL franchise, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, will be played in Palm Desert on Dec. 28. The Firebirds will play its first game at Toyota Arena the following month on Jan. 21.

- An expanded 72-game campaign featuring eight total matchups with each Pacific Division opponent.

- A weekend-focused home slate with 28 of 36 matchups at Toyota Arena scheduled for Friday (10), Saturday (8) or Sunday (10).

- The team's annual New Year's Eve contest returns to the Inland Empire on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. against Calgary.

- Lengthy homestands of seven games (Nov. 20 - Dec. 7) and five games (Mar. 24 - April 2).

Single game tickets are expected to go on sale in September.

Become an All-In Member today! Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@ontarioreign.com or by calling (909) 941-7825.

