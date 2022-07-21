Iowa Wild Announces Full 2022-23 Schedule

July 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild and the American Hockey League announced today the 2022-23 regular season schedule. The entire American Hockey League is set to play a unified schedule of 72 regular season games in 2022-23.

The Wild open their tenth anniversary season in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena with back-to-back games against the San Jose Barracuda, Oct. 14 and 15. The following weekend features two more home games against the Texas Stars, Oct. 21 and 22. The Wild's longest home stand (seven games) is Dec. 13 through Dec. 30, while Iowa's six games spanning Nov. 19 to Nov. 30 serve as their longest stint away from home.

The home schedule features 27 weekend games (11 on Friday, 11 on Saturday, and five on Sunday) and nine weekday matchups (one on Monday, three on Tuesday, three on Wednesday and two on Thursday). December includes nine tilts at home, the most of any month. January has eight home games, October, February, March and April have four and November has only three matchups at home. Iowa plays 12 total games in November, December, January and March, the most of any month. Rounding out the full 72-game slate are 11 games in February, seven in April and six in October, the least of any month.

For the first time in franchise history, the Wild have the Coachella Valley Firebirds, AHL Affiliate of the NHL's Seattle Kraken, on their schedule. Iowa hosts Coachella Valley on Jan. 26 and 28 at Wells Fargo Arena as a part of four total games against the AHL's newest member club. Other Pacific Division opponents include four game sets with the Colorado Eagles, San Diego Gulls and San Jose Barracuda (two home, two road).

Iowa's Central Division schedule consists of 56 games against six opponents. The Wild's most frequent opponent is Rockford with 12 matchups (six home, six road), 10 games versus both Chicago and Grand Rapids (five home, five road) and eight games each with Manitoba, Milwaukee and Texas (four home, four road).

Information on Wild 365 Plans, Flex Plans, and Premium Seating can be found at iowawild.com or by calling the Iowa Wild offices at 515-564-8700. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

American Hockey League games are also available live on AHLTV. Details on subscription packages for the 2022-23 season are offered at AHLTV.com

See below for a complete breakdown of the 2022-23 regular season schedule.

Schedule Breakdown Start Times at Home According to Central Time:

Fridays: 7 p.m. (Except Dec. 30 which begins at 6 p.m.)

Saturdays: 6 p.m. (Except Jan. 21 and Mar. 25 which begin at noon)

Sundays: 3 p.m.

Monday: 2 p.m.

Tuesdays: 7 p.m.

Wednesdays: 7 p.m. (Except Dec. 28 which begins at 6 p.m)

Thursdays: Nov. 3 begins at 10:30 a.m. and Jan. 26 begins at 7 p.m.

Total Weekday Games (Monday-Thursday) Home/Away: 21 (9/12)

Total Weekend Games (Friday-Sunday) Home/Away: 51 (27/24)

Monthly Breakdown (Home/Away):

October: 6 (4/2)

November: 12 (3/9)

December: 12 (9/3)

January: 12 (8/4)

February: 11 (4/7)

March: 12 (4/8)

April: 7 (4/3)

First 36 Games Home/Away: 19/17

Last 36 Games Home/Away: 17/19

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.