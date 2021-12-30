Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Connor Dewar and Defenseman Dakota Mermis from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Connor Dewar and defenseman Dakota Mermis from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the taxi squad.

Dewar, 22 (6/26/99), has collected 11 points (6-5=11), two shorthanded goals (SHG), 40 shots and a plus-4 rating in 12 games with Iowa this season. He leads the Wild and ranks T-2nd in the AHL in SHG and ranks T-4th on the team in goals. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound native of Gilbert Plains, Manitoba, owns 53 points (24-29=53), five power-play goals, four SHG, two game-winning goals, 185 shots and a plus-20 rating in 96 career AHL games with Iowa (2019-22). The left-shot forward has skated in four games with Minnesota this season and made his NHL debut on Oct. 28 at Seattle. He was selected by Minnesota in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 52 with the Wild.

Mermis, 27 (1/5/94), has registered six points (2-4=6) and 46 shots in 18 contests with Iowa this season. He tied his career-high three points (1-2=3) at Henderson on Nov. 28. The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Alton, Ill., ranks second amongst Wild defensemen in shots, T-2nd in goals and T-4th in scoring. He owns 93 points (15-78"), four PPG, three GWG and 474 shots in 322 career AHL games with Springfield (2015-15), Tucson (2016-19), Binghamton (2019-20) and Iowa (2021-22). The left-shot blueliner signed as a free agent with Minnesota on Oct. 9, 2020 and spent the 2020-21 season on the team's taxi squad, making his Wild debut on Feb. 16 at Los Angeles. He has four points (1-3=4) in 23 career NHL games in four seasons with Arizona, New Jersey and Minnesota (2017-21). He wears sweater No. 57 with the Wild.

Minnesota plays the St. Louis Blues in the 2022 NHL Winter Classic at Target Field on Jan. 1, 2022 at 6 p.m. CT. Iowa plays the Colorado Eagles at Wells Fargo Arena on Dec. 31, 2021 at 2 p.m. CT.

