Comets Make Roster Moves Ahead of Friday Night Home Game

December 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The General Manager of the Utica Comets, Dan MacKinnon, announced today the team has recalled two players from the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL including forwards Tyler Irvine and Samuel Laberge and signed goaltender David Tomeo to an amateur tryout contract.

Laberge, 24, 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward skated in eight games with the Comets this season scoring two goals and two assists for four points. For the Adirondack Thunder this year, Laberge is averaging a point-per-game pace with two goals and eight assists for 10 points in 11 games played. Last season, Laberge played 50 for the Allen Americans in the ECHL where he scored 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points placing him tied for fourth in team scoring.

Irvine, 25, currently leads the Thunder in scoring with 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points in 21 games played. Irvine, a forward, spent last season with Binghamton registering one goal and three assists for four points in 25 games. Irvine, 5-foot-11, 170-pounds, spent four seasons at Merrimack College where he captained the club in his senior season leading the team in points (27) and goals scored (13). In four years at Merrimack, the Livonia, Michigan native skated 139 games tallying 30 goals and 33 assists for 63 points. Irvine scored his first professional goal last season against the Hershey Bears on April 3rd.

Tomeo, 22, hails from West Caldwell, New Jersey stands 6-foot-1, 190-pounds was most recently rostered at Sacred Heart University. During the 2019-20 season, Tomeo spent time in the North American Hockey League playing for Minnesota and Johnstown. For Johnstown last season, Tomeo played 25 games holding a .913 save percentage with a 2.73 goals against average for a record of 16-6-2.

The Comets are back in action tomorrow night on New Year's Eve with a 5:00 PM puck drop inside the Adirondack Bank Center against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Tickets are still available. Please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

