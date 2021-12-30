Wolves Postponed this Weekend

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The American Hockey League announced Thursday that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves and the Rockford IceHogs, their games scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday have been postponed.

The Wolves were scheduled to travel to Rockford at 6 p.m. Friday, then host the IceHogs at 7 p.m. Saturday in the inaugural Chicago New Year's Classic, presented by Planet Fitness. Grand Rapids was slated to visit Allstate Arena at 3 p.m. Sunday. The teams plan to reschedule these games, but dates have not been set.

The Wolves, who have won a franchise-record-tying 12 games in a row, will next have their chance to set the team record Friday, Jan. 7, at Rockford.

Wolves fans who hold tickets for the games on Jan. 1-2 can exchange them for another game. The Wolves return to Allstate Arena on Saturday, Jan. 8, when they host the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 9, when they host the Cleveland Monsters at 3 p.m. For more information, please contact your Wolves ticket representative, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

