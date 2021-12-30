IceHogs Games vs. Wolves on Friday and Saturday Postponed

The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves and the Rockford IceHogs, their games at Rockford on Friday, Dec. 31 (AHL Game #432) and at Chicago on Saturday, Jan. 1 (AHL Game #438) have been postponed.

The Wolves and IceHogs organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL. A make-up date has yet to be determined.

IceHogs Ticket Information:

If you already have tickets for the postponed Dec. 31 game, your mobile tickets will be updated and valid for the rescheduled game. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled game, please contact the point of purchase of your tickets to make other arrangements. Additional questions can be directed to the Rockford IceHogs ticket staff at icehogstickets@blackhawks.com or by calling (815) 986-6465.

