Eagles Sign Goaltender Kupsky to AHL Contract
December 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed goaltender Jake Kupsky to an AHL contract and assigned him to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads. Kupsky was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the seventh round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft and has gone 7-2-0 in 10 appearances with Idaho this season, boasting a 1.65 goals-against average and a .927 save-percentage.
A native of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Kupsky has appeared in 30 career ECHL contests with Idaho, Greenville and South Carolina. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound netminder spent four seasons at Union College, where he went 23-22-5 with a combined 2.86 GAA and a .900 save-percentage.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Iowa Wild on Friday, December 31st at 1:00pm MT at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2021
- Iowa Wild Signs Defenseman Brenden Miller to PTO - Iowa Wild
- Barracuda Recall Steenn Pasichnuk from Orlando - San Jose Barracuda
- Riley Barber Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Sign Goaltender Kupsky to AHL Contract - Colorado Eagles
- Join the Griffins for Three Games in Four Days - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Thunderbirds Sign E. Longmeadow Native Peter Crinella - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Donovan Sebrango Returns from World Junior Championship - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Connor Dewar and Defenseman Dakota Mermis from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Almeida, Maniscalco, Nappier Sent to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolves Postponed this Weekend - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs Games vs. Wolves on Friday and Saturday Postponed - Rockford IceHogs
- Sunday's Game at Chicago Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Postpones Chicago, Rockford Games Through this Weekend - AHL
- Admirals Recall Three from Florida - Milwaukee Admirals
- Comets Make Roster Moves Ahead of Friday Night Home Game - Utica Comets
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Alex Barre-Boulet from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Overtime Unkind to Reign Again - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.