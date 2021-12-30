Eagles Sign Goaltender Kupsky to AHL Contract

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed goaltender Jake Kupsky to an AHL contract and assigned him to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads. Kupsky was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the seventh round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft and has gone 7-2-0 in 10 appearances with Idaho this season, boasting a 1.65 goals-against average and a .927 save-percentage.

A native of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Kupsky has appeared in 30 career ECHL contests with Idaho, Greenville and South Carolina. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound netminder spent four seasons at Union College, where he went 23-22-5 with a combined 2.86 GAA and a .900 save-percentage.

