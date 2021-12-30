Join the Griffins for Three Games in Four Days

Grand Rapids Griffins battle the Iowa Wild

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Tim Garland/Wild) Grand Rapids Griffins battle the Iowa Wild(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Tim Garland/Wild)

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Winning Wednesday presented by Michigan First Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Winning Wednesdays: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games during the Grand Rapids Griffins' 2021-22 regular season, present your Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase either an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $14 (regularly $16 advance and $19 day of game), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $17 (regularly $19 advance and $22 day of game), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20 (regularly $22 advance and $25 day of game). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability. For schedule information, visit griffinshockey.com .

Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 vs. Iowa Wild

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Welcome Back Old Friends: The Wild's roster will feature long-time Griffins players Joe Hicketts (2016-21) and Dominic Turgeon (2016-21), who both won Calder Cups with Grand Rapids in 2017. In addition, Nate DiCasmirro (2005-06) is an assistant coach for the Wild.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Saturday, Jan. 8 vs. Cleveland Monsters

Heroes vs. Villains Night presented by Marathon

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Heroes vs. Villains Night presented by Marathon: Character appearances will be featured throughout Van Andel Arena courtesy of Cosplay Crusaders .

Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: Available for all Saturday games, each pack includes four tickets, one four square cheese pizza at Buddy's Pizza, and $20 in concession cash for a great low price. Visit griffinshockey.comf4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2. Continuing this season, fans may use their concession cash to purchase healthy choice menu options at the stand located outside of section 126, including low-fat yogurt, apples, oranges, granola bars and smoothies.

Versiti Blood Drive: The Griffins will be teaming up with Versiti Blood Center and will be hosting a blood drive on Jan. 8 in the B, C, and D banquet rooms at Van Andel Arena from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Versiti will be taking appointments and walk-ins. Please click here to schedule an appointment or call 866-642-5663. Versiti is looking to collect 54 pints of blood and has openings for 100 registered donors. Donors will receive a Griffins swag bag, along with an entry into the Drive to Save Lives Sweepstakes to win a brand-new car. Participants must be 18 years or older.

