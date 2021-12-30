Barracuda Recall Steenn Pasichnuk from Orlando

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has recalled forward Steenn Pasichnuk from the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey).

Pasichnuk, 26, has appeared in 16 games with the Solar Bears this season, notching six points (four goals, two assists), 14 penalty minutes and a minus-five rating. In addition, he has also appeared in one game for the Barracuda this year. The native of Bonnyville, Alberta, is the older brother of Sharks' prospect Brinson Pasichnuk.

A year ago, Steenn appeared in 13 games with the Barracuda, scoring twice, while leading the team with 41 penalty minutes. In addition, he skated in four games with the Allen Americans of the ECHL.

Prior to turning pro, the six-foot-three, 200-pound winger played four years at Arizona State, collecting 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) and 119 penalty minutes.

