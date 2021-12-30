Marlies Return to Action vs. Belleville

December 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies return to action on Thursday night when they head to Belleville to take on the Senators. The two teams have met twice so far this season, with both teams earning one victory each.

The Marlies are looking to get back into the win column after losing three in a row. Belleville have won two straight. The Marlies haven't played since December 15th, while the Senators have been sidelined since December 12th.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Brett Seney who leads the team in goals with 10. While Jake Lucchini leads the way for the Senators with 19 points.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

