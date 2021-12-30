Marlies Return to Action vs. Belleville
December 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies return to action on Thursday night when they head to Belleville to take on the Senators. The two teams have met twice so far this season, with both teams earning one victory each.
The Marlies are looking to get back into the win column after losing three in a row. Belleville have won two straight. The Marlies haven't played since December 15th, while the Senators have been sidelined since December 12th.
Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Brett Seney who leads the team in goals with 10. While Jake Lucchini leads the way for the Senators with 19 points.
Puck drops at 7:00 PM EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2021
- Marlies Return to Action vs. Belleville - Toronto Marlies
- Blackhawks Recall Slavin and Regula to Taxi Squad; Activate Borgstrom and Khaira - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Wild Signs Defenseman Brenden Miller to PTO - Iowa Wild
- Barracuda Recall Steenn Pasichnuk from Orlando - San Jose Barracuda
- Riley Barber Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Sign Goaltender Kupsky to AHL Contract - Colorado Eagles
- Join the Griffins for Three Games in Four Days - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Thunderbirds Sign E. Longmeadow Native Peter Crinella - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Donovan Sebrango Returns from World Junior Championship - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Connor Dewar and Defenseman Dakota Mermis from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Almeida, Maniscalco, Nappier Sent to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolves Postponed this Weekend - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs Games vs. Wolves on Friday and Saturday Postponed - Rockford IceHogs
- Sunday's Game at Chicago Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Postpones Chicago, Rockford Games Through this Weekend - AHL
- Admirals Recall Three from Florida - Milwaukee Admirals
- Comets Make Roster Moves Ahead of Friday Night Home Game - Utica Comets
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Alex Barre-Boulet from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Overtime Unkind to Reign Again - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Marlies Return to Action vs. Belleville
- Ticketing Update Ã¢ÂÂ Marlies vs. Senators December 26th
- Toronto Marlies Game vs. Providence on December 28th Postponed
- Toronto Marlies Game vs. Belleville on December 26th Postponed
- Toronto Marlies Games Postponed Through December 21st