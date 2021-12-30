Blackhawks Recall Slavin and Regula to Taxi Squad; Activate Borgstrom and Khaira

December 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated forwards Henrik Borgstrom (non-COVID related illness) and Jujhar Khaira (concussion protocol) off of injured reserve and assigned them to the active roster. In addition, the team has also recalled defenseman Alec Regula and forward Josiah Slavin from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned them to the taxi squad.

In 17 games with the Blackhawks this season, Borgstrom has posted three points (2G, 1A). Khaira has registered two goals in 18 contests with Chicago. Regula has played in 11 games with the IceHogs, notching four points (1G, 3A). Slavin has an assist in nine games with the Blackhawks and eight points (4G, 4A) in 16 games with Rockford.

The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 7 against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. on a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.