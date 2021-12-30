Blackhawks Recall Slavin and Regula to Taxi Squad; Activate Borgstrom and Khaira
December 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated forwards Henrik Borgstrom (non-COVID related illness) and Jujhar Khaira (concussion protocol) off of injured reserve and assigned them to the active roster. In addition, the team has also recalled defenseman Alec Regula and forward Josiah Slavin from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned them to the taxi squad.
In 17 games with the Blackhawks this season, Borgstrom has posted three points (2G, 1A). Khaira has registered two goals in 18 contests with Chicago. Regula has played in 11 games with the IceHogs, notching four points (1G, 3A). Slavin has an assist in nine games with the Blackhawks and eight points (4G, 4A) in 16 games with Rockford.
The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 7 against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. on a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets
Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2021
- Blackhawks Recall Slavin and Regula to Taxi Squad; Activate Borgstrom and Khaira - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Wild Signs Defenseman Brenden Miller to PTO - Iowa Wild
- Barracuda Recall Steenn Pasichnuk from Orlando - San Jose Barracuda
- Riley Barber Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Sign Goaltender Kupsky to AHL Contract - Colorado Eagles
- Join the Griffins for Three Games in Four Days - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Thunderbirds Sign E. Longmeadow Native Peter Crinella - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Donovan Sebrango Returns from World Junior Championship - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Connor Dewar and Defenseman Dakota Mermis from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Almeida, Maniscalco, Nappier Sent to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolves Postponed this Weekend - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs Games vs. Wolves on Friday and Saturday Postponed - Rockford IceHogs
- Sunday's Game at Chicago Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Postpones Chicago, Rockford Games Through this Weekend - AHL
- Admirals Recall Three from Florida - Milwaukee Admirals
- Comets Make Roster Moves Ahead of Friday Night Home Game - Utica Comets
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Alex Barre-Boulet from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Overtime Unkind to Reign Again - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Blackhawks Recall Slavin and Regula to Taxi Squad; Activate Borgstrom and Khaira
- IceHogs Games vs. Wolves on Friday and Saturday Postponed
- Blackhawks Assign Arvid Soderblom to Taxi Squad
- Thursday's IceHogs Game at Milwaukee Is Postponed; IceHogs Issue Medical Update
- IceHogs Recall Forward Riley McKay and Goalie Tom Aubrun from Indy