Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Alex Barre-Boulet from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Alex Barre-Boulet from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League to the taxi squad, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Barre-Boulet, 24, has skated in 14 NHL games this season with the Lightning and Seattle Kraken, posting three goals and six points to go along with four penalty minutes, his last appearance coming December 4 at Boston. He was claimed off waivers by the Kraken on October 11 and then reclaimed by Tampa Bay October 22. The Montmagny, Quebec native has appeared in 31 career NHL games, including 15 last season with the Bolts, posting six goals and nine points to go along with 42 shots on goal. Barre-Boulet scored three goals last year for Tampa Bay, including his first career tally on April 25 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward has also appeared in 148 career AHL games, all with the Crunch over the past four seasons, recording 70 goals and 140 points. During the 2019-20 season, Barre-Boulet led the Crunch for goals (27) and points (56). He was named to the 2019-20 AHL Second All-Star Team and also represented Syracuse at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic. During his rookie season in 2018-19, he won the AHL Rookie of the Year Award, compiling 34 goals and 68 points in 74 games.

