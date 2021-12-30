Overtime Unkind to Reign Again

The Ontario Reign (14-5-2-1) came up short in overtime for the second consecutive game, falling by a final score of 4-3 to the Bakersfield Condors (8-8-1-3) on Wednesday night at Mechanics Bank Arena in their return to the ice after an 11-day break.

Seth Griffith scored the winner for the Condors to give Bakersfield its first win over Ontario in four meetings this season, while the Reign were led by Gabriel Vilardi who scored twice, as well as Jordan Spence and Vladimir Tkachev who each picked up two assists.

Date: December 29, 2021

Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

ONT 1 1 1 0 3

BAK 0 2 1 1 4

Shots PP

ONT 27 2/5

BAK 34 1/2

Three Stars -

1. Cooper Marody (BAK)

2. Raphael Lavoie (BAK)

3. Gabriel Vilardi (ONT)

W: Stuart Skinner

L: Matt Villalta

Next Game: Friday, December 31, 2021 vs. Henderson | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

