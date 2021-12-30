American Hockey League Postpones Chicago, Rockford Games Through this Weekend
December 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves and the Rockford IceHogs, the following games have been postponed:
Fri., Dec. 31 - Chicago at Rockford (AHL Game #432)
Sat., Jan. 1 - Rockford at Chicago (AHL Game #438)
Sun., Jan. 2 - Grand Rapids at Chicago (AHL Game #445)
The Wolves and IceHogs organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
Make-up dates have yet to be determined.
