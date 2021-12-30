Sunday's Game at Chicago Postponed

December 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Thursday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins' away game scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 against the Chicago Wolves has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wolves. A make-up date has not yet been determined.

Grand Rapids will return to action tomorrow, Dec. 31 for its 24th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration at 6 p.m. against the Milwaukee Admirals at Van Andel Arena. Come and enjoy West Michigan's Largest Indoor Fireworks Show immediately following the contest.

Single-game tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Fans can also watch the game via AHLTV or tune in to 96.1 TheGame .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.