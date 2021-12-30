Sunday's Game at Chicago Postponed
December 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Thursday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins' away game scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 against the Chicago Wolves has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wolves. A make-up date has not yet been determined.
Grand Rapids will return to action tomorrow, Dec. 31 for its 24th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration at 6 p.m. against the Milwaukee Admirals at Van Andel Arena. Come and enjoy West Michigan's Largest Indoor Fireworks Show immediately following the contest.
Single-game tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Fans can also watch the game via AHLTV or tune in to 96.1 TheGame .
