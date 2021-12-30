Admirals Recall Three from Florida

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has recalled forward Bobo Carpenter and defensemen Jake McLaughlin and Xavier Bouchard from the Florida Everblades of the ECHL.

Carpenter has skated in nine games with the Admirals this season, posting a pair of penalty minutes. He is averaging nearly a point-per-game with the Blades, on 15 points (8g-7a) in 16 contests. McLaughlin made his Admirals debut against Chicago on December 17 and leads Florida blueliners in scoring with 19 points (2g-17a). Playing in his rookie season, Bouchard has three goals and five assists for eight points in 26 games for the Everblades.

The trio will join the Admirals as they head to Grand Rapids to kick-off a home-and-home set with the Griffins on Friday night at 5 pm. The two teams will then head back across the lake to face-off on Saturday night at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

