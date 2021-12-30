Iowa Wild Signs Defenseman Brenden Miller to PTO

December 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Brenden Miller to a professional try-out (PTO) agreement.

Miller, 27 (3/29/1994), has recorded 20 points (5-15 ) in 21 games with the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL this season. The Orangeville, Ontario native has appeared in 253 ECHL games in his career, recording 120 points (32-88=120) in that span. He owns one point (1-0=1) in two career AHL games with the Toronto Marlies. In the 2018-19 season, Miller appeared in 25 games for Banska Bystrica HC 05 of the Slovak Extraliga and nine games for Tingsryds AIF of the Swedish Hockey League. He tallied four points (1-3=4) in the Slovak Extraliga and two points (0-2=2) in the Swedish Hockey League.

Before turning pro, Miller played five seasons with the Brampton/North Bay Battalion of the OHL from 2010-15. While there, he recorded 129 points (37-92=129) in 248 games. He will wear No. 24 with the Wild.

