Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Matt Read to Iowa
April 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn.- Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forward Matt Read to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Read, 32 (6/14/86), has tallied one goal in 12 games with Minnesota this season and 34 points (15-19=34), 34 penalty minutes (PIM) and four power-play goals in 55 contests with Iowa. The 5-foot-10, 188-pound forward owns 188 points (88-100=188) and 83 PIM in 449 career NHL games during eight seasons (2011-19) with Philadelphia and Minnesota.
Minnesota hosts the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports North Plus and KFAN 100.3 FM.
Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office and
Ticketmaster. For information about Minnesota Wild Season Tickets or to join the Wild Warming House, the only way to secure priority access to future season tickets, visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative at 651-222-WILD.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2019
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Carrick to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Chelios Jersey Giveaway, $2 Tacos on Tap for Tuesday vs. Rampage - Rockford IceHogs
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Matt Read to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Predators Recall Salomaki from Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Chicago Wolves Capture Illinois Lottery Cup Again - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Weekly - Rochester Americans
- Alex Nedeljkovic Named AHL Goaltender of the Month - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins Week in Review - Providence Bruins
- Week 26 Report: Playoff Push Slows as Hogs Win 1 of 3 - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Forward Zac Dalpe Named CCM/AHL Player of the Month - Cleveland Monsters
- Dalpe, Benson, Nedeljkovic Named CCM/AHL Award Winners for March - AHL
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: April 1 - Manitoba Moose
- Detroit Recalls Hicketts, Reassigns Sadowy - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Cleveland Monsters Forward Zac Dalpe Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Cleveland Monsters
- Cleveland's Zac Dalpe Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Flames Recall Juuso Valimaki from Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Dallas Stars Center Riley Damiani to Three-Year, Entry Level Contract - Texas Stars
- Flames Recall Juuso Valimaki from Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Weekly, April 1-7 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Recall Cedric Lacroix from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- 'Canes Recall Fleury from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Eddie Pasquale from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Reassign Forward Judd Peterson to Cyclones - Rochester Americans
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.