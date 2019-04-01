Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Matt Read to Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn.- Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forward Matt Read to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Read, 32 (6/14/86), has tallied one goal in 12 games with Minnesota this season and 34 points (15-19=34), 34 penalty minutes (PIM) and four power-play goals in 55 contests with Iowa. The 5-foot-10, 188-pound forward owns 188 points (88-100=188) and 83 PIM in 449 career NHL games during eight seasons (2011-19) with Philadelphia and Minnesota.

Minnesota hosts the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports North Plus and KFAN 100.3 FM.

