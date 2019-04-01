'Canes Recall Fleury from Charlotte

April 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Haydn Fleury from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an emergency basis.

Fleury, 22, has registered 10 points (2g, 8a) in 28 AHL games with the Checkers, and he has tallied assists in each of his last four AHL games (3/24-3/30: 5a). The 6'3", 208-pound defenseman has also skated in 17 NHL games with the Hurricanes this season, posting one assist. Fleury has registered 39 points (11g, 28a) in 101 career AHL games and tallied nine assists in 84 career NHL games. In 96 career AHL games, Fleury has posted 34 points (11g, 23a). The Carlyle, Sask., native was drafted by the Hurricanes in the first round, seventh overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

The Hurricanes visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday before returning to PNC Arena on Thursday for their final home game of the regular season against the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 p.m. For more information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.