Flames Recall Juuso Valimaki from Stockton

April 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have recalled defenseman, Juuso Valimaki from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

Valimaki, a native of Nokia, Finland, is in his first professional season. The 20-year-old scored four goals and notched ten assists for 14 points in 20 games with Stockton this season. Valimaki started the 2018/19 campaign with the Flames playing in 22 games scoring a goal and adding an assist for two points and 12 penalty minutes. Valimaki was a first round draft pick by the Flames (16th overall) in 2017.

JUUSO VALIMAKI - DEFENSE

BORN: Nokia, Finland DATE: October 6, 1998

HEIGHT: 6'2'' WEIGHT: 210 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: CGY - 1st round (16th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft

